Karoline Leavitt Baby Announcement Shares Arrival of Her Second Child
“She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister.”
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared a personal update with followers after announcing the birth of her second child. The post quickly spread online as supporters reacted to the news and her message about becoming a family of four.
The announcement also drew attention from political followers who had watched her continue working publicly throughout her pregnancy while balancing one of the most high-profile communications roles in Washington, D.C.
Karoline Leavitt’s baby announcement revealed that she and her husband welcomed a daughter named Viviana, or “Vivi,” on May 1, 2026. The announcement came about a week after she officially began maternity leave from her White House press briefing duties, following months of public appearances and media attention surrounding her historic role.
Karoline Leavitt’s baby announcement revealed the birth of daughter Vivi.
In an Instagram post announcing the news, she wrote, “On May 1st, Viviana aka ‘Vivi’ joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love.”
She also shared that her daughter was “perfect and healthy” and said Vivi’s older brother was “joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister.”
Karoline added that the family was enjoying “every moment in our blissful newborn bubble” and thanked supporters for their prayers throughout the pregnancy. “God is Good,” she wrote.
According to Fox News, she was the first pregnant White House press secretary in U.S. history.
Before stepping away, she told reporters she was close to giving birth. “As you can see, I’m about ready to have a baby any minute,” she said to the press.
She added, “I know you’ll be in very good hands with my team here at the White House.”
Questions had already started about who would handle press briefings during her leave.
Before Karoline even began her maternity leave prior to Vivi's birth, attention had already turned toward how White House press briefings would operate while she was on leave.
According to Fox News, White House officials would not formally replace her. Instead, they planned to use a rotating group of administration officials and familiar faces to help brief reporters while she was away. Some of the names included Vice President JD Vance and even President Donald Trump himself.
She joked with reporters during her final briefing before maternity leave.
“I know all of you have the president’s phone number personally,” she joked, suggesting reporters would not have any shortage of news from the White House while she was gone.
Politico White House bureau chief Dasha Burns said she would return to the podium after her leave, "though it’s unclear exactly how many weeks she’ll take."
The arrangement drew additional attention because her role is one of the administration’s most visible public-facing positions.
For many followers, Karoline's baby announcement stood out because it blended a deeply personal family milestone with one of the most visible jobs in American politics. Even before Vivi’s arrival was publicly announced, her pregnancy had already become part of the larger conversation surrounding the White House press operation and how it would function during her leave.