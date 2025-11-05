Did Karoline Leavitt Actually Edit Her Husband to Look Younger in Their Family Photo on Instagram? "Lol you Photoshopped your old geezer husband," someone commented on Instagram. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 5 2025, 2:37 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@karolineleavitt

Those who openly opposed Donald Trump and his ideals often find ways to poke fun at him. Because press secretary Karoline Leavitt is in his inner circle, the same criticism applies to her more often than not. So when she was accused of Photoshopping her much older husband's face in an Instagram photo, her harshest critics took the opportunity to go in on her.

Article continues below advertisement

Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, share a more than 30-year age gap. Even before Leavitt graduated from assistant press secretary to owning the role during Trump's second term in the White House, she was the butt of jokes. Now, people are convinced that she edited a Halloween family photo to make her husband look like he is closer to her in age.

Article continues below advertisement

Some people are convinced that Karoline Leavitt Photoshopped her husband's face.

The photo in question is from a Halloween 2025 post on Instagram with pictures of Leavitt, Riccio, and their toddler son. When compared to other photos Leavitt has posted with Riccio, the up-close Halloween picture doesn't look too different, but this photo does have a smoother appearance than, say, a totally unedited photo might.

In another family photo, though, this one from April 2025, Leacvitt's husband does have a noticeable crease in his forehead. Leavitt has not admitted to using Photoshop, Facetune, or filters to change her photos, particularly her husband in the photo. But that hasn't stopped people from assuming and even insisting that she did indeed Photoshop her husband's face to make him look younger than his 60 years.

Article continues below advertisement

Someone commented under the post with, "In your own words, 'it's just a fact' that you used a major filter on your old husband." Another user commented, in no uncertain terms, "Lol you Photoshopped your old geezer husband." One Instagram user wrote, "Man that smoothing filter on her old man's forehead working overtime."

Article continues below advertisement

That might be the closest possibility to what, if anything, Leavitt did to edit the photo with her husband in it. Then again, it's a technique that plenty of people use for their social media photos, so it also wouldn't be unethical for Leavitt to use a smoothing filter to make her husband look younger.

Article continues below advertisement

Karoline Leavitt has opened up about her age difference with her husband before.

Leavitt and Riccio have a 32-year age gap that has garnered plenty of attention over the years for the young press secretary. Leavitt was 27 and Riccio was 59 when they got married in early 2025. In February 2025, when Leavitt appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show, she admitted that her relationship and age gap with Riccio is "atypical," but that her husband is "incredible."