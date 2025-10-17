Rumors That David Muir Is Suing Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Are Swirling Did David Muir really sue the Press Secretary? By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 17 2025, 11:23 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Given that she is one of the public mouthpieces for the Trump administration, it's perhaps unsurprising that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has a combative relationship with some members of the press. She recently replied to one with the simple retort "your mom." and now, rumors are swirling that she got into a pretty heated argument with ABC News anchor David Muir.

The rumors suggest not just that an interview between the two of them went south, but also that Muir is now suing Leavitt for defamation. Naturally, many want to know whether this rumor is true. Here's what we know.

Is David Muir really suing Karoline Leavitt?

There is no evidence to suggest that Muir is suing Karoline Leavitt. The rumors of a lawsuit appear to have started spreading online thanks to posts on social media. "What should’ve been another routine ABC Special Interview turned into pure chaos when Karoline Leavitt ambushed the veteran journalist David Muir with an attack that left everyone speechless. Live on air, she mocked Muir’s character, tearing down everything he stood for," one such post claims.

It then goes on to say that Muir kept his cool during the interview, but was now fighting back. "Days later, Muir took it to the next level, slapping Leavitt and the network with a $50 million defamation lawsuit. In the explosive filing, Muir claims the attack wasn’t just a personal jab — it was a calculated political move designed to tarnish his reputation," the post explains.

It's unclear whether the interview between Muir and Leavitt even happened, and if it did (which we can't find evidence of), then Muir definitely hasn't filed a lawsuit against Leavitt. It would be highly unusual for a journalist to file that kind of lawsuit against an interview subject, even if they did receive some insults. That's in part because journalists rely on some degree of trust, and if you start suing your interviewees, you're unlikely to get more interviews.

It seems, then, like this post was designed to farm engagement from a particular type of user who doesn't like the Trump administration or its current Press Secretary. David Muir is one of the more even-handed, old-school journalists in America, and there are plenty of people who enjoy watching him for precisely that reason.

While Leavitt has had a contentious relationship with the press more generally, she has usually not resorted to name-calling or personal insults (although never say never). Muir, meanwhile, is highly unlikely to sue unless things take a serious turn that implicates his safety or the safety of his family.