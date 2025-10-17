Karoline Leavitt's Husband Nicholas Riccio Has a Pretty Substantial Net Worth
Nicholas Riccio wasn't always as wealthy as he is now.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has been an outspoken defender of the Trump administration throughout her time in the role and has been unafraid to go after the president's perceived enemies.
We also know that Karoline is part of a fairly interesting relationship and is married to 59-year-old Nicholas Riccio. Karoline, who is just 27, is 32 years younger than her partner.
Now that she's more in the public eye, many want to know what Riccio's net worth is. Here's what we know.
What is Karoline Leavitt's husband's net worth?
Estimates suggest that Riccio's overall net worth sits at around $6 million. Riccio works as a real estate developer, and he came by his fortune after dealing with poverty in his youth.
In an interview with Seacoast Online, Riccio explained that he made his fortune by borrowing money at high interest rates in order to invest it. That gamble paid off and helped him establish the career he has today.
Nicholas Riccio
Real estate developer
Net worth: $6 Million
Nicholas Riccio is a real estate developer who is best known for his relationship with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. He was homeless as a teenager before eventually taking out loans in order to invest and eventually becoming a developer. He is 32 years older than Leavitt, who is just 28.
Birthdate: Feb. 23, 1965
Education: Plymouth State University
Mother: Marilyn Riccio
Father: Anthony Riccio
Spouse: Karoline Leavitt (m. 2025)
Children: Nicholas "Niko" Robert Riccio
As he explained to Seacoast Online, Riccio experienced homelessness when he was a teenager and had to pay his way through school.
"When I was 19 or 20, I would call my buddies to go over their houses to watch a game just so I could take a shower," he explained. He also worked as a stock person at a grocery store before his investments finally paid off, and he was able to move toward a life of greater luxury.
Karoline has said that her husband is an "introvert."
Given his wife's elevated public profile, it might seem a little surprising that Riccio is not more visible. It seems, though, like that's intentional.
"He doesn't have social media and he's an introvert (complete opposite of me)," Leavitt wrote in an Instagram post (per realtor.com). "I respect his privacy on [Instagram]—but he's my No. 1 fan, the best dad, and just the best man I've ever met."
Leavitt, meanwhile, is on TV regularly talking about the president and attacking Democrats and his other opponents. Just recently, she responded to an inquiry from a reporter with the simple retort "your mom," which is a reminder that she is, in fact, a cusper between a millennial and a member of Gen Z.
We don't know much about what Riccio might think about her political career, but he's clearly not standing in the way. She's one of the youngest officials in the Trump administration, and every indication is that she's doing exactly what Trump wants. Namely, going after anyone who might impugn her boss.