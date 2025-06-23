Actor Ezra Miller Might Be Making a Comeback — Why Are They Canceled? Ezra Miller might be back. By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 23 2025, 12:56 p.m. ET Source: Mega

It's time we all accept the fact that few people are ever really "canceled." For example, in 2017, comedian Louis C.K. was accused of sexual misconduct by five women, per The New York Times. Five years later, his album "Sincerely Louis C.K." won the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album.

Article continues below advertisement

Perhaps we need to define what being canceled actually means. Does it involve being fired from a job? If legal issues come into play, does this person end up in court? A lot of folks cry canceled when what is really happening is an expectation of accountability for mistakes that were made. The funny thing about being canceled is that many of these people still have a platform of some kind and rarely see any repercussions. Let's look at actor Ezra Miller, who experienced their own fall from grace.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why is Ezra Miller canceled?

In April 2020, Variety reported on a video that was circulating on social media in which Miller appeared to be choking a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland. The video is 7 seconds long and shows Miller saying to a young woman, "Oh, you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?" They then put their hands around her neck and throw the woman to the ground. The video ends there, and Miller was reportedly escorted out of the establishment.

In March and April 2022, police were called on Miller a total of 10 times while they were visiting Hawaii. The actor was staying with a couple they met at a farmer's market, per Radar Online. Things were great for a while until Miller began harassing people singing karaoke at a local bar. This landed them in jail. After Miller was bailed out, they returned to the couple's home and threatened them repeatedly. They also stole the wife's passport and wallet. The couple sought a protection order.

Article continues below advertisement

Ezra Miller has been accused of grooming.

According to Hawaii News Now, Miller was arrested April 19, 2022 for throwing a chair at a woman's head. They were at the house of an acquaintance when Miller got angry and tossed the furniture. The woman ended up with a gash on her forehead. Miller was back in the continental United States in June 2022, which is when two protection orders were issued against them, per Vanity Fair.

Article continues below advertisement

One was filed by Chase Iron Eyes, a Native American businessman, and his wife, Sara Jumping Eagle, in tribal court in North Dakota. This was filed on behalf of their child, 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes, who goes by Gibson. The couple accused Miller of "grooming, brainwashing, and emotionally abusing the teenager, a nonbinary Indigenous activist Miller met when Iron Eyes was just 12."

Article continues below advertisement

The second order was filed by a mother in Massachusetts and is eerily similar to the first. The unnamed woman said Miller had an inappropriate interest in her nonbinary, 12-year-old child. They denied both allegations. That same month, the Department for Children and Families was sent to Miller's farm in Vermont to do a welfare check on a woman and her three children who were living there with the actor.

Miller apparently saved them from an abusive situation but a friend told authorities it was not a safe place for children. "I saw more guns than ever, and three little kids running around among them," they said. By the time DCF arrived, the woman and her children were gone. Despite all of these allegations, Miller told the Italian publication Lo Speciale Giornale that they are writing a movie with Lynne Ramsay, who directed Miller in We Need to Talk About Kevin.