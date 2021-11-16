Holly Forbes Is Wowing Viewers and Judges on 'The Voice', but Why Is She Bald?By Joseph Allen
Nov. 16 2021, Published 11:22 a.m. ET
Every season of The Voice brings an ultra-talented collection of singers with it, including many who have interesting backstories and personal history. Holly Forbes has become a standout on the show's current season and is currently a part of judge Ariana Grande's team. Even as Holly continues to impress the judges, though, some want to know more about her personal history.
Who is Holly Forbes from 'The Voice'?
Holly Forbes is a 30-year-old caregiver from Kentucky who first wowed the judges with a rendition of Elton John's "Rocket Man" during her blind audition. She is a mother of two children, a daughter named Violet who is 7, and a son named Oliver who is 1. Holly is currently active on Instagram, where she's already amassed more than 12,000 followers.
Holly was initially picked up by Kelly Clarkson following her audition but wound up losing in the knockout round. Instead of being eliminated from the competition, though, Holly was picked up by Ariana and has managed to remain on the show in the weeks since losing her knockout. Fans have generally been impressed by her performances to date, some have also wondered about one detail of her physical appearance.
Why is Holly Forbes bald?
As Holly has explained, when she was about 11 years old, she began experiencing seizures. In order to treat the seizures, she was put on medication that had the side effect of making her hair brittle and patchy. The combination of medications that she had to take ultimately led to her losing her hair completely, and she's been bald ever since. As she explained on the show, music became a pathway to confidence after she lost her hair.
“For a kid, it’s not easy being bald," she said. "At that time, I listened to music. It gave me confidence.”
Now, Holly has channeled that passion for music into her work on The Voice, and some fans think she could be a contender to win the whole competition. In a recent episode, she left her coach emotional after her performance of "The Dance" by Garth Brooks.
Holly left her coach stunned after a recent performance.
The theme for the Nov. 15 episode was "Dedications," and Holly dedicated her performance to her stepmother, who was always there for her while she was growing up.
“What you do every single time is in your league, and in your own world," Ariana said after hearing Holly's performance. Blake Shelton also offered praise and said that "The Dance" was the song that transformed Garth's career.
Blake and Ariana weren't the only people bowled over by Holly, though. She also earned praise from fans on social media.
“Girl you just keep getting better & better. You sang one of my favorites tonight & I was in TEARS," one fan wrote. "You deserve to win this whole thing. EVERYONE GO VOTE FOR HOLLY!!!”
“Holly, great job tonight you were perfect," another added.
Although the competition is fierce, Holly clearly has a loyal contingent of fans behind her.