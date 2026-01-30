Josh Allen Is on Crutches, but What Happened That Led Him to Use Them? Josh Allen was apparently playing through injury at the end of the season. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 30 2026, 10:44 a.m. ET Source: Mega; X/@barstoolsports

Although he has yet to hoist a Lombardi trophy, many people consider Josh Allen to be the best player in the NFL. Following the end of the Buffalo Bills' season during this year's divisional round, though, the Bills fired their coach and then hired a new one.

Article continues below advertisement

Josh was on hand to introduce the new coach, Joe Brady, but showed up to the press conference wearing crutches and a walking boot. Given that many people didn't know he was injured, everyone wanted to know how he wound up on crutches. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why is Josh Allen on crutches?

Josh is on crutches because he had a broken bone in his foot that needed to be repaired. According to the former MVP, he only elected to do the procedure after the Bills' season had ended, and would have been on the field playing with the injury if the Bills hadn't lost to the Denver Broncos. "If we had a game this week, I would be playing this week," he explained.

Ian Rappaport of NFL Network reported that Josh is expected to need 8 to 10 weeks to recover from the injury, which shouldn't be a major issue given that the next NFL season won't start for a few months. Josh told reporters that it was an old injury that he had reaggravated during the Bills' game against Cleveland, and said that it had been painful to play through, but he had been dealing with it.

Article continues below advertisement

The news that Josh was injured through the end of the year is only likely to make Bills fans love him even more, even though he has yet to make it to a Super Bowl. Given his incredible talent, many believe that Josh is the team's best hope to make a Super Bowl in some time, but he has faced playoff woes every single year. Usually, those woes have come against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, but that was not the case this year.

Josh Allen gave the Bills everything he had this season



pic.twitter.com/l7tPmK6dmQ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 29, 2026 Source: X/@barstoolsports

Article continues below advertisement

After the Bills failed to make the Super Bowl this year, they made the decision to fire their nine-year head coach, Sean McDermott, and promote Joe Brady, who had been the offensive coordinator under Sean. Now, the Bills will enter the offseason hoping that next year can be the year the team finally gets over the final hurdle and makes it to a Super Bowl.

Many thought they might be primed to make a run this year because many of the recent AFC juggernauts did not make the playoffs. They fell short, though, after Josh fumbled the ball multiple times during the team's matchup against the Denver Broncos. That game ultimately went to overtime, but the Bills lost 33-30 after Denver kicked a game-ending field goal.