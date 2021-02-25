Lizzie From 'MAFS: Australia' May Trust the Experiment More Than Anyone Else

When Lizzie showed up in Season 7 of MAFS, it was as an "intruder bride," meaning she showed up after the initial season premiere, but she still had the intention of getting married like everyone else. To be fair, her first experience on the show in Season 6 ended poorly when her new "husband" commented on her weight at their wedding and proceeded to cheat on her with another bride. It was wild.

Lizzie appeared on MAFS again in 2020 for love and she fell for her chosen partner, Seb Guilhaus. Unlike her first time on the show, Lizzie seemed to have finally met a match worth keeping around in her life. She and Seb dealt with long-distance dating once the show ended. Sadly, however, they couldn't make it work in the long-term and they eventually called it quits.

If the show will have her back, Lizzie probably won't say "no."