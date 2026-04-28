Megan Thee Stallion Announces That She's Wrapping up Her Time on 'Moulin Rouge' "I’m so grateful for the cast and crew that made this experience so meaningful." By Tatayana Yomary Published April 28 2026, 11:29 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Social media users are still wrapping their minds around Megan Thee Stallion's revelation that she and Klay Thompson are over due to cheating. Fans believe that the couple had the potential to go the distance. However, her admission reveals that not everything that glitters is gold, especially for folks in the public eye.

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Despite the hiccup in the romance department, fans always admired how Megan has remained focused on her career. From her Dunkin' Donuts partnership, Megan Thee Stallion Swim at Walmart, and being a Popeyes franchise owner, Megan has always been booked and busy. In fact, she’s currently starring as Zidler in Moulin Rouge on Broadway. However, the 31-year-old has just revealed that she is wrapping up her time on the show earlier than expected.

Source: MEGA

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Why is Megan Thee Stallion leaving 'Moulin Rouge' early?

According to an April 27, 2026, Instagram post, Megan revealed that her time on Broadway is coming to an end earlier than fans originally thought. Interestingly, she didn’t reveal her reasoning behind the move.

“Hotties, my last performance as Zidler in @moulinrougebway will be May 1,” she wrote. “It’s been such an honor to be part of thee Moulin Rouge family and I’ve met so many amazing people in this theater! Y’all work so hard and I have so much respect for the dedication, the stamina, the work ethic, the time and the effort y’all put into the work!

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She continued: “ I’m so grateful for the cast and crew that made this experience so meaningful. And to all the Hotties that showed up or planned to attend, thank you for supporting me during this incredible journey! I LOVE YALL. See you soon.”

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Although Megan appears to be in great spirits and enjoying her last moments on Broadway, many fans believe that the reason for her early departure is due to the drama surrounding her breakup with Klay Thompson.

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Some fans are upset with Megan Thee Stallion’s decision.

Although it’s apparent that the breakup has played a huge role in Megan’s decision to cut her time on Broadway short, some fans are upset.

Megan was initially set to play Zidler through May 17, 2026. However, she had decided to scale it back to May 1, which leaves fans who bought tickets in hopes of seeing her in a tough spot.

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Source: MEGA

“This is corny as hell! NGL, I understand the heartbreak and public humiliation, but to give a final date for May 1 and have everyone purchase tix at wildly increased rates (me included) ... I'm so freaking sad. I wanted to see my girl so bad — we just got our tickets,” one fan shared under Megan’s post. “I love you, but I’m also really upset. I bought my ticket when they originally went on sale and legit only bought them FOR YOU,” another fan shared.