Why Did 'The Challenge' Veteran Melinda Collins Come Back for 'The Challenge: All Stars 2'?

After the RW wrapped, Melinda moved to Boston to be with Danny, and the pair got engaged during their reunion show. The happy couple tied the know in 2008, but by the time she was a competitor on The Challenge: Cutthroat in 2010, they were headed for divorce.

Melinda has appeared on several seasons of The Challenge. Aside from Cutthroat, she has competed on Fresh Meat, The Gauntlet III, and Battle of the Seasons.