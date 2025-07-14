Mike Greenberg Is Missing From 'Get Up,' but Did He Leave the Show for Good? Mike Greenberg's absence from 'Get Up' is only because of a vacation. By Joseph Allen Published July 14 2025, 9:43 a.m. ET Source: Mega

For many sports fans across the country, Get Up is a key part of their regular morning routine. The show discusses a wide variety of sports topics and features a panel of experts as well as guests who rotate in and out of the show.

One of the show's regular participants is Mike Greenberg, a co-host of the show who is almost always on. Fans have noticed, though, that Mike has been absent from some broadcasts in July of 2025. Now, they want to know where he is. Here's what we know.

Why is Mike Greenberg not on 'Get Up' in July of 2025?

Mike's absence from Get Up appears to be because he is on vacation with his family. His wife, Stacy Greenberg, posted a picture of the whole family at Carbone in New York City, which is all the evidence we need that Mike is not in any grave danger. While Get Up also films in Manhattan, it seems like this dinner might be the end of a longer vacation.

Earlier in July, Mike posted a photo of his own from Champagne, France, which suggests that he and his family were indeed on vacation. We don't know exactly when Mike might be back on Get Up, but anyone who was concerned that he might be disappearing from ESPN altogether doesn't need to worry. We've had no indication that Mike quit or was fired, and it seems like the only reason he's been absent from the show is for a vacation.

July is often a vacation time for TV sports analysts.

Mike's July vacation shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who watches a lot of sports television. July is a month when many sports TV schedules start to get a little bit wonky, and that's because both the NBA and NFL seasons are on hiatus. While there are still some interesting sports to talk about, including the WNBA and tennis, the sports that command the most attention in America are not active in July or August, which is why sports analysts tend to vacation in those windows.

Mike, who has been with ESPN for decades, is no exception to this general trend. While Get Up might still be on, the topics are thinner than usual in these summer months because there are fewer actual sporting events taking place, and therefore little new evidence to use in whatever your take on a given team or player might be.