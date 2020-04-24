What to Do if Your Cash App Transactions Are "Pending" — and What *Not* to Do

In the old days, we had regular ol’ cash. Physical money that could get ripped right in half or just straight-up lost forever. Now, it’s the future and we have Cash . The app. Sure, its name is a little confusing — every time someone asks whether you have cash you have to be like, “do you mean ‘cash’ or like ‘Cash cash’?” — but it’s also a super convenient way to pay for things.

Or, it should be a super convenient way to pay for things, anyway. Unfortunately, some people experience difficulties with the Cash app on occasion. Namely, their transactions get stuck as “pending” — pretty annoying! If you’re wondering: “ Why is my Cash app pending? ” — we can help with that!

If somebody send you money on cash app and you accept, why would it be “pending” and not be available in your balance? pic.twitter.com/jnd1UZS5RH

Why is my Cash app pending?

Having a transaction stuck on “pending” is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. The money is stuck somewhere between your account and the account you’re trying to send it to, meaning the friend you were trying to reimburse for drinks remains un-reimbursed, or even that an important bill is unpaid. Yikes! If you notice your Cash app transaction is stuck on “pending,” it could be for one of two reasons.

First, there could be a security issue with your account. In most cases, that means you can follow any steps you see outlined in your activity feed in order to resolve the issue. For instance, Cash allows you to send up to $250 within any 7-day period and receive up to $1,000 within any 30-day period. If you need to increase those limits, Cash will ask you to verify your Social Security Number in order to do so, and will not process any payments in the meantime.

Assuming everything is OK on the security front, a “pending” message could actually mean that there’s an issue on Cash’s end. They might be suffering from connectivity issues , making it difficult (or temporarily impossible) to process payments in a timely fashion. You can check whether that’s the case on Cash’s status page — that’s where they’ll let you know if they’re experiencing widespread service issues, as well as what they’re doing to fix the problem.

Source: status.cash.app