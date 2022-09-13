Why Is My Snapchat Text so Big? There Are a Few Ways to Solve This Issue

Just like TikTok and Instagram, Snapchat gives users the freedom to personalize the size, font, and color of the text they’re using on the app. All you have to do is launch Snapchat, tap the camera symbol, and capture a Snap image.

When you’re ready to add words to the image, you’ll tap anywhere on the screen. Once the text box pops up with your keyboard, you can type in whatever you want to say.