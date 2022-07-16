The ”Good Morning Snapchat” Is How Tons of People Keep Their Streaks Going With Friends

Snapchat's filled with a ton of nifty little features to keep folks occupied on the application. What started off as a way for folks to send nudes and illicit messages with one another has blossomed into its own social media platform where folks can watch friend's stories, short-form repetitive video clips a la TikTok, subscribe to channels, and message/call or video chat friends right through the app.

Persistent use of Snapchat has also helped to engender some acronyms peculiar to users of the app themselves, like "gms." But what does it mean?