Why Is Peacock's World Cup Coverage in Spanish? Here's What Fans Need to Know "FIFA will slice and dice rights as many ways as possible to get the best bang for their buck." By Alisan Duran Published June 12 2026, 11:04 a.m. ET Source: UNSPLASH+

As soccer fans prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, many viewers are turning to Peacock to stream matches live. However, some subscribers have been surprised to discover that the platform's World Cup broadcasts feature Spanish-language commentary instead of English.

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The confusion has led many fans to ask why Peacock's coverage is in Spanish and whether there is a way to watch matches in English. Here's what to know about NBCUniversal's World Cup streaming rights and what Peacock subscribers can expect.

Source: UNSPLASH+

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Why is the Peacock World Cup broadcast in Spanish?

Peacock's World Cup coverage is in Spanish because the platform carries broadcasts from Telemundo Deportes, which holds the exclusive Spanish-language rights to the tournament in the United States. Telemundo and Universo are both part of NBCUniversal, making Peacock the streaming home for their World Cup coverage.

According to Telemundo, all 104 matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will stream live on Peacock for Premium and Premium Plus subscribers. The broadcasts include Spanish-language play-by-play commentary, analysis, pregame coverage, halftime shows, and postgame programming.

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The network has also announced more than 700 hours of World Cup-related coverage across Telemundo, Universo, Peacock, and its digital platforms. In addition to live matches, viewers will have access to daily programs, highlights, analysis, and behind-the-scenes content throughout the tournament.

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For many soccer fans, Spanish-language broadcasts are considered a major draw because of the energetic commentary style and extensive match coverage. NBCUniversal has continued to position Peacock as the primary streaming destination for Telemundo's World Cup presentation.

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Can you watch the World Cup on Peacock in English?

No. Peacock's World Cup broadcasts are available only in Spanish through Telemundo and Universo's coverage. The platform does not currently offer an English-language commentary option for World Cup matches. That means the play-by-play announcers, studio analysis, graphics, and related coverage are all presented in Spanish.

Fans looking for English-language broadcasts will likely need to use a different service that carries the tournament's English-language rights holder. Peacock subscribers who prefer English commentary may choose to follow alternate radio broadcasts or watch through another provider that offers English coverage.

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The lack of an English-language option has generated discussion online, particularly among viewers who were surprised to discover Peacock's World Cup coverage is available only in Spanish. In one Reddit thread, a user wrote, "Go complain to NBCU/Comcast for not beating Fox's bid for the English language broadcast rights."

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Another commenter explained, "Today, a Redditor learns that international/alt language rights are distributed to different companies." They later added, "FIFA will slice and dice rights as many ways as possible to get the best bang for their buck."