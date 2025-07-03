Why Is Pet Gifting Disabled in the 'Roblox' Game 'Grow a Garden'? Here's How to Fix it A duplication bug caused chaos for 'Grow a Garden' fans on 'Roblox.' By Ivy Griffith Published July 3 2025, 2:14 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @NoobBlox

Logging in to find that there's a glitch with your favorite Roblox game can be a real bummer. Roblox may be a free game, but with paid in-game options and all the time that people invest in playing, it's easy to understand why players are so adamant about the game running the way they've been promised.

This is why Roblox players were so frustrated when Grow a Garden was glitched, with the pet gifting option not working. While it's not the primary purpose of the game, pet gifting has become a favorite aspect for many who play. Why did it stop working? Here's what we know about the issue behind the pet gifting glitch and what you can do to fix it.

Why is pet gifting disabled on 'Grow a Garden'? It's a glitch.

If you've found yourself unable to give or receive pets on Grow a Garden, you're not alone. That's the good part. The bad part? It's a game-wide glitch. The game wasn't designed to have a barter system as such, but players quickly figured out how to make it work, using pets and other items to barter and trade their way to a more fulfilling game.

So with pet trading down, it's a giant headache for many. Unfortunately, that's not all that's going wrong. Some players are reporting some issues with missing money and fruits, lag, bots flooding the chat, and disconnections. It all appears to be due to some sort of duplication bug (via GamesToUse). On the Discord server for the game, developers acknowledged that they knew it was an issue and would be issuing a fix ASAP.

Unfortunately, there's nothing players can do in the meantime. It's just a "wait and see" kinda issue. Developers are providing updates on the Discord server, and they do expect to be getting a fix out there quickly. Until then, we have some suggestions on how you can spend your time.

Here are a few games like 'Grow a Garden' that you might want to check out.

While you're waiting for developers to fix the glitch in Grow a Garden, there are a few other similar games you can occupy your time with, including Raise a Farm. If it looks just like Grow a Garden, you're not seeing double; the games are designed very similarly.

For those who want a Grow a Garden alternative that includes some more aspects, try Grow Food. It's similar to Grow a Garden in how you play, with many of the same game mechanics. But you also get to cook the food you grow, which adds a fun little extra layer to the game.

And of course, if you're looking for a game that's exactly like Grow a Garden, but incorporates the world's favorite brainrot characters, you're in luck. There's Grow Your Brainrot. It's exactly as asinine and fun as it sounds, and it will provide a fairly adequate dupe for Grow a Garden, but with a quirky twist.