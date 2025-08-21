The PlayStation 5 Console Becomes More Expensive Than It Has Been in Years The hardware continues to battle against the Xbox and Nintendo Switch 2 for brand supremacy in the market. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 21 2025, 12:59 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @PlayStation

Ever since it was released in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has become one of the most popular video game consoles in the world. The gaming system allows users to play online, enjoy entertainment on their favorite streaming platforms, and connect with players from all over the world. As if that wasn't enough, Sony constantly rolls out discounts in order for users to dive into new titles. Unfortunately, the PlayStation 5 hit a major speedbump in the summer of 2025.

The retail price for the PlayStation 5 increased dramatically. After a long time of fans being able to acquire the console for a relatively accessible amount of money, Sony announced that people would have to pay more for any edition of the hardware available on the U.S. market. Why did the PlayStation 5 become more expensive? Here's what we know about the motives behind Sony's unfortunate price increase.

Why did the PlayStation 5 price go up?

According to WIRED, the price increase for the PlayStation 5 was directly related to the tariffs put in place by the government administration led by President Donald Trump. Every iteration of the console ended up costing $50 more than the previously listed price. This means that the regular PlayStation 5 went from $499 to $549, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition went from $449 to $499, and the PlayStation 5 Pro was listed at $749 after costing $699 earlier in the year.

How do Donald Trump's tariffs work?

According to the BBC, the tariffs cause American buyers to pay more for imported products and services. The products that were affected the most were from countries with explicit political grievances with the United States. The direct connection between the President's demands and the PlayStation price increase wasn't disclosed, but players ended up being the ones having to pay for the tariffs. Sony didn't release a statement regarding their product becoming more expensive for loyal customers.

The BBC also reported that President Donald Trump argued that the tariffs would boost American manufacturing and protect jobs. As PlayStation owners got to witness, that doesn't necessarily mean that the American public will be protected from how expensive things became thanks to the President's plan. The console became more expensive, but Sony's constant discounts for online versions of games could help soften the blow for players.