What Happened to the Highly Anticipated Roblox 'Vox Seas' Game? Here One Day, Gone the Next When the game returned, it would not just be a restoration, it would be what the creator called "an evolution." By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 15 2025, 3:17 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @oGVexx Roblox

When fans of the popular and beloved manga and anime One Piece learned about the imminent launch of the Roblox game, Vox Seas, they were beyond excited. Vox Seas, previously Blox Seas, was being launched as a way for One Piece fans to explore the world and immerse themselves in the anime's unique culture and characters.

Article continues below advertisement

But almost as soon as the game made its triumphant launch in July 2025, it was gone. So, what happened to Vox Seas? Here's a look at the game's launch timeline, and what the creator thinks may have happened to it.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to 'Vox Seas'?! Here and then gone again.

On July 25, 2025, One Piece fans all over Roblox converged on a single game to enjoy its launch: Vox Seas. Created by developer Jhon, the game promised to be a fun, immersive, and action-packed ode to the One Piece fandom, both in written and animated form.

But just 19 hours after the game launched, it was gone. Disappeared as if it had never been. Leaving fans scrambling for answers and frustrated, especially since the game was met with such approval and acclaim. So what exactly happened?

Article continues below advertisement

Apparently, according to Mobile Gamer, the takedown was the result of a reported copyright violation. For two weeks, fans waited eagerly for a resolution. And on August 9, 2025, the game was restored, with creator Jhon offering a disturbing explanation for why they think the game was removed.

Article continues below advertisement

Creator of Vox Seas suggests that a competitor may have been responsible for the game being taken down.

Many users have speculated that the copyright report came from a competitor, and some have tapped Roblox competitors Blox Fruits as the culprit, but it's all speculation. In a community post about the takedown, Jhon shared, "Yes — Vox Seas was taken down. We can't reveal names or point fingers, but let's be honest: moves like this are not acts of creativity, they're acts of fear. Fear of innovation. Fear of seeing something new take the spotlight" (excerpts via @oGVexx Roblox on YouTube)

The creator added, "But here's the truth — nothing can sink a ship built with passion, integrity, and the backing of a crew as strong as ours." They shared that their legal team was going "full sail ahead," navigating the process of restoration and figuring out what happened.

Article continues below advertisement

They promised that when the game was restored, as it was on Aug. 9, it would not just be a restoration, it would be what the creator called "an evolution." It would seem that fans instantly agreed once the game returned to their devices.