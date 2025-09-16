The 'Rick and Morty' Comic Book Series Is Coming to an End for a Reason The Oni Press publication was inspired by the animated blockbuster hit produced by Adult Swim for television. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 16 2025, 9:37 a.m. ET Source: Adult Swim

Whenever a movie or an animated series becomes extremely popular, published media is produced to keep fans engaged. For some members of the fandom, the books and comic books can be as exciting as the original adventure itself. That is what took place when it comes to Rick and Morty and its comic book series produced through Oni Press. The beloved characters from the Adult Swim animated series were taken to the page for more adventures.

After many years of entertaining fans while new seasons of the show were produced, it appears that the Rick and Morty comic book series is ending its run. More than one hundred issues of the project had been published at the time of the announcement. Why is the Rick and Morty comic book series coming to an end? Here's what we know about the conclusion to a story that began a decade before the publisher brought it down.

Why is the 'Rick and Morty' comic book series ending?

According to The Economic Times, an official reasoning for the ending of the Rick and Morty comic book series wasn't given by Oni Press. It could only be a matter of the license for the comic not being renewed by the television network and the publisher, but there are several factors to be taken into account. Rick and Morty have survived bigger threats than a canceled comic book.

Oni Press shocked fans when they stated that the comic book run titled Rick and Morty: The End would bring the comic book narrative to a close. The wording in the announcement was definitive, with the premise teasing a story in which Rick became the most wanted man in every reality. Even characters such as Morty, Space Beth, and more allies are set to join the search for the powerful scientist.

Some explanations behind the cancellation of the Rick and Morty comic book series could be related to the number of copies sold, the licensing agreement with Adult Swim, or the creative force behind the series. Since the publisher didn't provide a concrete reason for the cancellation, it's up to readers to speculate why a last issue would be launched after more than a decade of storytelling.

When will 'Rick and Morty' end on television?

The Rick and Morty television series turned out to be luckier than its comic book counterpart. After the third season of the series turned out to be a smash hit for Adult Swim, The Hollywood Reporter stated that the network had commissioned an additional 70 episodes of the show. The deal was announced in 2018.

Since every subsequent season of Rick and Morty consisted of 10 episodes, that was a seven-season renewal commissioned at once. Fans just weren't aware of the deal's impact when it was first announced.