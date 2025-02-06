Photos Surfaced of the Flag Outside of the State Department Building Being Flown Upside Down Alleged photos of the American flag being flown upside down have concerned people. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 6 2025, 9:47 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

At a time when the American people are arguably more at odds with each other than ever, some took to social media to share alleged photos of an upside down American flag outside of the State Department building in Washington, D.C. But why is the flag being flown upside down at the State Department? And, when it comes down to it, how legitimate are the photos that are circulating online?

The photos come at a time when President Donald Trump is frequently signing new executive orders to enact change that elicits a strong response from all political parties. Whether or not all of the American people agree with his decisions, there is no denying that there is a strong divide among those who support Trump and those who don't. And the alleged upside down flag could be part of that divide.

Why is the State Department flag flying upside down?

In an image floating around social media, including TikTok, the American flag on the pole outside of the State Department building is upside down, with the stars on the bottom and the red and white stripes on the top. According to its website, the purpose of the State Department is to "protect and promote U.S. security, prosperity, and democratic values and shape an international environment in which all Americans can thrive."

While it has not been confirmed if this is a current or accurate photo of the State Department, the meaning behind an upside down flag is important. According to the Free Speech Center at Middle Tennessee State University, an American flag being flown upside down is a symbol of protest. The idea of an upside down flag in protest has been used by both Republicans and Democrats over the years, depending on their views of the then-current state of the country.

Flag flown upside down as sign of distress outside of State Department pic.twitter.com/iFTVskQDff — Danny (@danzu72) February 5, 2025

During the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol Building, some protesters carried inverted flags to signify that they believed the election at that time was stolen from Trump. On the other side of the coin, protesters who marched against the overturning of Roe v. Wade also used upside down flags to share their opinions.

Overall, an American flag is not supposed to be flown upside down unless there is a case of extreme distress. According to the official U.S. flag code, American flags should not be flown or hung upside down "except as a signal of dire distress in instance of extreme danger to life or property."

At the State Department this morning, the American Flag was flown upside down, a call that the house has fallen, or a call of the upmost distress is why the flag would be flown upside down. NOT AN ACCIDENT. Window where the picture was taken from. Picture taken from inside house. pic.twitter.com/dzQgr0Ew5N — Wyatt Washburn (@WyattWashburn2) February 6, 2025

Is it against the law to fly an American flag upside down?