Earth Just Had Its Shortest Day in Decades, and It Seems to Be Spinning Faster

On June 29, midnight arrived 1.59 milliseconds ahead of schedule, and reports suggest that recent years have seen a bunch of these record-breaking days, with new records for the shortest recorded day being set in 2020. What's more, 28 of the 50 shortest days in the last 50 years were contained within that year.

Naturally, this has led many to wonder whether the Earth is speeding up and whether they should be alarmed about that fact.