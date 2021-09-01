Social Media Is Divided on Uncanceling Singer Chrisette Michele

Over the years, we’ve seen various celebs getting canceled for a slew of offenses. From sexual assault allegations and domestic violence to cultural appropriation and more, the possibilities are truly endless for the demise of a celebrities career. And while it has long been argued that celebrities can’t be canceled, this fierce backlash has affected many people, including Chrisette Michele .

When Chrisette stepped onto the music scene in 2007 with her debut album “I Am,” R&B and Soul music lovers instantly gravitated to the star. Her angelic vocals and fun-loving personality made her one of the “it” girls in the genre. However, once she made a questionable decision in 2017, things went left. Now fans are wondering why Chrisette is still canceled, when other celebrities have done the same thing. Read on to get some answers.

Not to mention, Kanye met with Trump numerous times, wore a MAGA hat, publicly endorsed him, and ran for president in 2020 in an effort to sway the election. This disparity of treatment between Kanye and Chrisette has not gone unnoticed. So, it didn’t take too long for people to call out cancel culture, especially as it relates to women being canceled.

Watching ya’ll’s interaction with Kanye is EXACTLY why I won’t let anybody tell me who not to listen to when it comes to female artists. I’m listening to Doja, Snoh, Chrisette Michele and anyone else I want to. Ya’ll quick to cancel women but quicker to 🍆 ride the men. pic.twitter.com/GjVP47y61X

For starters, many people believed that Chrisette should have been uncanceled for a while because Kanye West received overwhelming support after his public admiration for Trump. Not to mention, the success of Kanye’s latest release “Donda” is proof that he has earned the support of the majority of his fans and the world.

As a result, Chrisette was canceled. However, there has been a lot of conversation surrounding Chrisette and why she was blackballed from the community.

I didn’t cancel #ChrisetteMichele in 2016 but her PR team didn’t train her to be accountable for her decision to do the inauguration. She didn’t seem sincere or genuine at all, it felt rehearsed and gave very much gaslighting the we 🤦🏽‍♀️

As you can imagine, many people in the Black community and beyond quickly condemned her for that decision. Trump’s rhetoric did not and still doesn’t sit well with several people. So, some fans took her performance as an indication of her support for Trump.

All was good in Chrisette Michele’s music world until 2017. In case you didn’t know, Chrisette performed at Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017.

TV Host Jawn Murray has called for Chrisette Michele to be uncanceled and she responded via Instagram.

One Aug. 30, 2021, TV Host Jawn Murray called out the fact that it’s time for Chrisette Michele to be uncanceled and it appears that social media has many opinions.

“Since our culture is so hyped about Kanye West’s #Donda album; it’s time to uncancel @ChrisetteM. I hated her singing at 45’s inauguration… But, #ChrisetteMichele never disrespected our history/ancestors; didn’t rock a MAGA hat; & never ran a covert campaign to sway an election!,” Jawn tweeted.

Kanye has continuously progressed his career while doing way more “traitor” things than Chrisette Michele ever did. It is time to ‘un’cancel Chrisette Michele. — JayTee ✨ (@TheTokenJT) August 31, 2021 Source: Twitter

And many people on social media agreed with Jawn’s sentiments. It went on to spark conversation about cancel culture with many fans siding with Jawn and others stating that Kanye and Chrisette should be canceled.

Chrisette also took a moment to speak on the topic via her Instagram page. In a lengthy caption, the songstress shared that she views this discussion as an “interesting topic” and questioned why her career didn’t grow like others who supported Trump.

“Being compared to Kanye and Travis for the last five years," Chrisette wrote. "Watching them soar into the highest realms of stardom. Waiting on God's hand to show me exactly what my story will look like. I think most of the comments are well intended and I’m not really attached to the results of the conversation. But it is an interesting topic.”

The songstress went on to question fans about “what history has proven in this tale,” along with questions about her releasing music today and the difference with the public's thoughts then and now.

