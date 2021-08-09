Cancel Culture Is Alive and Well in 2021 — Here Are the Celebrities Feeling the Heat

Cancel Culture Is Alive and Well in 2021 — Here Are the Celebrities Feeling the HeatBy Tatayana Yomary
Aug. 9 2021
One day they love you, the next day, they can’t stand you. Unfortunately, this saying has been standard practice since the beginning of time for celebrities. While some hate is unwarranted, sometimes, celebrities put it on themselves. As a result, cancel culture rears its ugly head.
Many celebrities have found themselves on the "canceled" list in 2021. Some spewed homophobic rhetoric, others are facing allegations of engaging with minors ... The offenses go on and on. Time will tell which infractions can be forgiven, but other celebs might find themselves permanently canceled with their careers in the toilet.
So, who has been canceled so far in 2021? Here are seven celebrities who are currently feeling the heat.
Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake was already canceled in the past for how he handled “Nipplegate” with Janet Jackson. In Feb. 2021, he was canceled yet again after the Framing Britney Spears documentary revealed how he manipulated the media to view the pop star in a bad light.
Although Justin apologized in a lengthy Instagram post to Britney and Janet Jackson, his atonement came a little too late for the public. People on social media quickly labeled him “misogynistic” and called him out for only apologizing to save his career. Yikes.
Chrissy Teigen
Whew, chile! Chrissy has quickly become public enemy No.1. After the star announced that she was taking a break from social media due to trolls, Courtney Stodden called her out for being a bully. Once the messages Chrissy sent to Courtney about their relationship with Doug Hutchinson resurfaced, the online dragging commenced.
Fashion designer Michael Costello also spoke out about Chrissy bullying him. Although Chrissy did apologize to Courtney via Twitter and shared a written apology to anyone she’s hurt, the damage was already done.
Marilyn Manson
Actress Evan Rachel Wood accused ex-boyfriend Marilyn Manson (real name: Brian Warner) of allegedly grooming and abusing her for years. Naturally, social media immediately declared him canceled. Fans quickly rallied around Evan and wished her well with healing, while Marilyn was immediately dropped from his label.
Although Marilyn’s career is hanging on by a thread, he may have more troubles ahead. AP News reports that Marilyn is currently under investigation for domestic violence in regard to past incidents. The outlet also shares that Marilyn continues to deny all allegations.
DaBaby
The Charlotte rapper is one of the newest additions to the 2021 canceled list. During his performance at Rolling Loud Miami in July 2021, the rapper decided to make hurtful and incorrect remarks about HIV/AIDS and gay men.
“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cell phone lighter up," the rapper said to the audience. "Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d--k in the parking lot, put your cell phone lighter up!"
Many celebs including Demi Lovato, Elton John, and Questlove took to social media to share their disgust with his comments. As a result, the 29-year-old rapper has been dropped from several music festivals in 2021.
While he appeared to stand by his statements at first, he eventually issued a written apology. According to many social media users, his ignorance and arrogance about the issue are reasons enough for DaBaby to remain canceled. Now, he's been labeled DaDummy.
Matt Damon
Actor Matt Damon is another celebrity feeling the heat after offending the LGBTQ community. In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Matt revealed that he stopped using the "f-slur" after his daughter educated him on how dangerous it is to use that word.
However, Matt spoke with Variety and told them that he "doesn’t use slurs of any kind" and has never used the word in his "personal life." Social media has been candid about not believing Matt and has said that he’s only trying to do damage control.
James Charles
This is not the makeup aficionado’s first foray with cancel culture, but it appears that James Charles may be canceled for good this time. After being called out in Feb. 2021 for allegedly sending flirtatious messages to an underage fan, it appears that he may be back at it again.
The Things reports that James has been accused of sending inappropriate messages and pictures to a 16-year-old boy. In a statement, James shared that he has never groomed the alleged victim and that this person has ulterior motives.
The 22-year-old also promised that he will “now ask to see the ID or passport of every guy” he has a conversation with. Although he has devoted fans, many people have turned their backs on him.