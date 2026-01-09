Fetty Wap Has Been Released From Prison, but Why Was He There to Begin With? Fetty Wap has said that he's planning to prioritize his community. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 9 2026, 10:47 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Rapper Fetty Wap is out of prison almost three years after he was first convicted. Following the news that he had been released ahead of schedule, many wanted to better understand why Fetty Wap was in prison to begin with.

Fetty was first sentenced to six years in prison and five years of post-release supervision in May of 2023, and his publicist told CNN that he is now under home confinement. Following the news of his release, many want to better understand what the "Trap Queen" rapper was in prison for to begin with. Here's what we know.

Why was Fetty Wap in prison?

Fetty Wap was arrested in New York City in October of 2021 and indicted on a drug trafficking conspiracy charge along with five others. He pleaded not guilty and was released on a $500,000 bond. In August of 2022, his bail was revoked after he violated the terms of his release by possessing a firearm and threatening someone with it on a Facetime call. Later that month, he pled guilty to conspiracy to possess and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Fetty Wap's release from home confinement is set for later this year.

Although he was sentenced to six years in prison, the rapper was released before he had served three, and his home confinement sentence was also greatly reduced. In a statement, Fetty Wap has expressed remorse for his actions and suggested that he wants to be better for the people in his life moving forward. “I want to thank my family, friends, and fans for the love, prayers, and continued support — it truly means everything to me,” he said.

“Right now, my focus is on giving back through my community initiatives and foundation, supporting at-risk young children by expanding access to education, early tech skills, and vision care for young kids and students so they can show up as their best selves,” he continued. “I’m committed to moving forward with purpose and making a meaningful impact where it matters most."

Fetty Wap seen receiving a standing ovation from supporters after being released from prison. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/N7VgApQKfk — No Jumper (@nojumper) January 9, 2026 Source: X/@nojumper

Fetty Wap's publicist, Abesi Manyando, added that the rapper is in "good spirits" and said that “during his incarceration he gained a deeper clarity around how intentional he wants to be about creating pathways for long-term success — especially for at-risk youth.” “He is in a focused, grounded place. His priorities are his family, fatherhood, music, and being an asset to his community," she added.

It seems like part of the reason Fetty Wap was released so early is that he appears to be genuinely remorseful and is determined to do good now that he's been released. While he'll spend most of this year in home confinement, his release from prison is a major step in his overall rehabilitation.