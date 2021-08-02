What Really Happened to 'American Pickers' Star Frank Fritz?

For over a decade, fans have been tuning in to the History Channel's American Pickers , which focused on how Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe acquire antiques for Antique Archaeology. The two have traveled all over the country to find antiques with the help of Danielle Colby, who provides them with leads and runs the Antique Archaeology office. The series has become such a pop-culture staple that Mike actually appeared in NCIS, expanding his fame beyond the show that made him famous.

Since March of 2020, Mike has been hosting the show without Frank. He's been joined by Danielle, his brother Robbie, and other guest pickers in Frank's absence. Fans wondered what happened to him for some time and want to know if he was fired from the show. Here's everything we know about the situation.

Why was Frank Fritz fired from 'American Pickers'?

While the network has not said they officially "fired" Frank from American Pickers per Entertainment Weekly, the History Channel confirmed that Frank would no longer be a part of the show. According to the media outlet, a source that's close to production has disclosed that they're not bringing Frank back because he doesn't factor in American Pickers' "big picture." The reason why viewers haven't seen Frank on television in over a year is because of back surgery and constant complications from Crohn's disease.

In an interview with The Sun, Frank explained that the surgery and the COVID-19 pandemic was why he had to step down from his co-hosting duties. He told the publication, "I didn't leave the show. I finished shooting, and then I had a little back surgery, and the pandemic came." Mike took to social media to share a statement when he learned that he and Frank would no longer be working together.

Article continues below advertisement

He penned a heartfelt message saying: "I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he’s been like a brother to me. The journey that Frank, Dani, and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it has also been the most rewarding."

Article continues below advertisement

He goes on to say, “I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey.”