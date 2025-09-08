Why Was 'Teen Titans' "Beast Boy" Actor Greg Cipes Fired? The Long-Time Voice Actor Cries Foul "Greg told me he has been discriminated against." By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 8 2025, 2:34 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Fans of the Teen Titans franchise already know the name of Greg Cipes, the voice actor who has played Beast Boy since 2003. He's a staple in the Teen Titans fandom, both active on social media and at conventions, connecting with fans and keeping his character alive for those who love Beast Boy.

This is why it was so jarring when Warner Bros. decided to fire Greg suddenly in 2025. One DC Comics superfan cried foul on social media, looking for help to lobby the studio to reverse the decision, suggesting that they fired him for an unjust reason. Here's what he had to say about why Greg was fired.



Why was Greg Cipes fired from 'Teen Titans'?

According to Emmanuel Newsome, Greg's firing wasn't for valid reasons. In fact, he has gone so far as to suggest it might be discrimination. So why was Greg fired? Emmanuel says it was because of his diagnosis with a very serious disease.

In a social media post pleading for help from anyone with influence, including director James Gunn, Emmanuel explained, "Hey @jamesgunn since Teen Titans Go! falls under elseworlds the fans need your help. I had the pleasure of speaking with Greg Cipes and he shared with me lots of upsetting details and information of how he was wrongfully terminated by Sam Register while the other original actors get to keep their jobs."

The post added, "He said it was after Valentine’s Day and the og Titans cast begged Sam that the show would not the same without Greg and the things that Sam Register said and did is very inhuman!" Emmanuel said, "Greg told me he has been discriminated against because of his Parkinson’s and they are trying to steal his voice and replace him with a mimic for the new Teen Titans Go! season."

Greg himself later responded to the post, adding the context, "Warner Bros. literally fired me on Valentine’s Day right after I publicly shared my Parkinson’s diagnosis. It’s like a death to me that only the fans can bring back to life.”

However, one Reddit post surmises that Greg's firing may be for another reason altogether. Greg, known in social media circles for promoting "alternative healing" methods like urine therapy, may be considered a liability for promoting unsafe treatments, some Redditors claim. Users note that Warner Bros. may have known about his diagnosis for several months before he was let go, and that it was likely his claims about unusual therapies that may have prompted the firing. So far, Warner Bros. hasn't explained its side of things.

What does Parkinson's mean for someone like Greg Cipes?

But why on Earth would Warner Bros. fire someone over a diagnosis? Parkinson's Disease, according to Mayo Clinic, "is a movement disorder of the nervous system that worsens over time." Symptoms can include tremor, slowed movements (called "bradykinesia"), rigid muscles, posture issues, loss of automatic movements (such as blinking, smiling, etc.), writing changes, and more.

Mayo also notes that voice changes can be a part of the disease's progression, explaining, "You may speak softly or quickly, slur, or hesitate before talking. Your speech may be flat or monotone, without typical speech patterns." Fans may speculate that concerns about eventual voice changes could have been at the heart of Warner Bros.' decision, if the theory about his "alternative medicine" promotions isn't true, at least.