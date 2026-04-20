Fans Want to Know Why 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Was Canceled "Law & Order: Organized Crime" was a spin-off "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." By Niko Mann Published April 20 2026, 2:59 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / Peacock

Fans of Elliot Stabler and Law & Order: Organized Crime were shocked to learn that the police drama has been canceled. The show was a spin-off of the NBC drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, starring Christopher Meloni as Elliot and Mariska Hargitay as his partner, Olivia Benson. Law & Order: SVU was also a spin-off of the original Law & Order drama, which premiered in 1990.

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Law & Order: Organized Crime premiered back in 2021, and fans of the show loved to see the crossover episodes between the new drama and SVU. They especially loved seeing the old partners back together again, working on cases. Christopher left SVU back in 2011 after 12 seasons and a contract dispute, and a new show was created when he decided to return. SVU was just renewed for Season 28, so why was Organized Crime canceled?

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Here's why 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' was canceled.

NBC announced that Law & Order: Organized Crime was canceled on April 16, 2026, per The Hollywood Reporter. The show was originally broadcast on NBC for the first four seasons, and it moved to Peacock for its fifth season. The show suffered a decrease in viewership, which led to the cancellation.

Christopher shared a video with his fans on Instagram after the sad news was announced with the caption, "Thank you OC/SVU fans. You gave me a life." "Hey, everyone," he added in the video. "I just saw that they announced 'OC,' 'Organized Crime' won't be coming back. So I wanted to take this moment to say thank you to the fans, who not only helped give the character of Elliot Stabler life and longevity, but for sticking with him and welcoming him back."

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Christopher's eyes filled with tears as he continued to show gratitude for the experience and for his acting career. "Good ride. It was a good ride," he continued. "I had a great time playing him. It was a great ride, but thank you. You helped give me a career that I never dreamed of. Nearly 17 odd years."

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Mariska showed her former co-star support in the comment section of the post and wrote, "P4L" (partners for life) with a heart emoji. Christopher spoke to USA Today before the final season of the show was broadcast, and he said it was good to be working with Mariska again. He said it was "like slipping into a warm bath — you know what you're getting."

"There's not going to be a problem," he added about working with former colleagues. "You get to focus on making the scene as honest and interesting as you possibly can. You don't have to worry about personalities or having an offbeat difference of opinion." It's not yer clear what's next for Detective Stabler and if he will return to SVU, but Christopher is starring in the Hulu NFL drama, The Land, which also stars Mandy Moore.

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