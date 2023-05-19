Home > Television > Law & Order: Organized Crime Source: NBC [SPOILER] Takes His Last Breath in the 'Law & Order' Crossover Event—Why He Left the Series Why did Brent Antonello leave ‘Law & Order’? Detective Jamie Whelan is up against all odds in the ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Season 3 finale. By Jamie Lerner May 19 2023, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 finale. We knew the odds were stacked against some of our favorite Law & Order characters in the May 18, 2023 crossover event, but we didn’t think Detective Jamie Whelan (Brent Antonello) would be the one to go. But we were wrong. Throughout the episode, it became clear that the Season 3 finale of Law & Order: Organized Crime would be Brent’s last episode.

Whelan first showed up at the beginning of Season 3 to replace Victoria Cho and Carlos Maldonado. From his first appearance, he was basically a baby Stabler, so we fell quickly in love with him. Throughout Season 3, Whelan constantly put himself in danger, and now, his daredevil attitude has become his demise. But why did actor Brent Antonello leave Law & Order?

Brent Antonello’s Detective Jamie Whelan really did leave the ‘Law & Order’ franchise.

In the Season 3 finale of Law & Order: Organized Crime, a crossover event with Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order, Whelan goes up against all odds when tracking some dangerous criminals. He and Reyes (Rick Gonzalez) cover one area of the woods to take down criminal Kyle. Kyle aims and shoots at the detectives hitting Whelan in the neck. Immediately, Whelan can’t feel his legs.

No way this would be terminal! But sadly, it is. The next time we see Whelan, he’s on life support at the hospital with Reyes by his side. Whelan hints that he’d like Reyes to pull the plug since he doesn’t want to live his life paralyzed. Luckily, Whelan’s dad arrives so Whelan can say his final goodbyes to his father. And then, Jet gets the call that Whelan has died.

While this is deeply tragic, it gives Stabler the kick he needs to appreciate life. He tells Benson, “I sure as hell am gonna try [to find happiness].” Good for you, Stabler! But that doesn’t make us miss Whelan any less.

Brent Antonello hasn’t said why he decided to leave ‘Law & Order,’ but it could have just been in his contract.

In July 2022, Deadline revealed that Brent and Rick were brought on for Season 3 of Law & Order: Organized Crime. But at the time, neither was set to continue their tenure on the show. In fact, it’s more surprising that Rick is staying on than that Brent is leaving. Since his exit from Law & Order, Brent hasn’t shared any details with his followers about why he left, but before the episode, he shared stills and clips promoting it.