Season 3 of 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Welcomed Two New Detectives

In an interview, Detective Reyes actor Rick Gonzales teased that his character is nicknamed “the Invisible Man” because his character “can be nobody and everybody at the same time.” The actor added, “And that's going to be useful for the unit.”

Brent Antonello, who plays Detective Whelan, revealed that, much like Stabler, Whelan can come off as a little hotheaded. His reckless behavior will likely cause the two to clash as Season 3 progresses.