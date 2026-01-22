Gavin Newsom Was Not the Least Bit Surprised When His Speech at Davos Was Canceled "Is it surprising the Trump administration didn't like my commentary, and wanted to make sure I wasn't allowed to speak?" By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 22 2026, 10:18 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The fact that politics often plays out like an episode of a Real Housewives show is equal parts obnoxious and amusing. On the one hand, we just want our politicians to do their jobs. On the other, the modern digital age requires them to do said jobs online or in front of a camera far too often. For the love of Pete, President Donald Trump has a background in reality television. At this point, it feels inescapable.

One person who has gone from career politician to expert memeposter is California Governor Gavin Newsom. He remade his social media presence in Trump's image, and gave him and his MAGA acolytes a dose of the president's own medicine. Well before that happened, Newsom was a target of Trump's, for reasons we may never understand. That brings us to the 2026 World Economic Forum at Davos, where Trump spoke. Newsom was also scheduled to speak, but his appearance was canceled. Here's what we know.

Why was Gavin Newsom's appearance at Davos canceled?

According to Newsom himself, the White House was responsible for his speech at the Davos USA House getting canceled. While speaking with Ben Smith, editor-in-chief of Semafor at a separate Davos talk, Newsom said the "well-established" event was scheduled for after Trump's speech, but the president and his team made sure he didn't get to talk. "And that's what's happening in the United States of America," said the governor.

Newsom accused Trump's administration of orchestrating an assault on any institution of independent thinking. "It's America in reverse," he said. "They're censoring historical facts. They're rewriting history. They're censoring books." The governor started listing the illegal activities of ICE agents, noting they have made all of their arrests without due process. "Is it surprising the Trump administration didn't like my commentary, and wanted to make sure I wasn't allowed to speak?" he asked.

What did Gavin Newsom say about Donald Trump's speech at Davos?

In a speech that lasted a little more than an hour, Trump said a lot without really saying much during his speech at Davos. According to CNBC’s Spriha Srivastava, thousands waited in line for hours in the hopes of catching what Trump had to say. He started out by lobbing insults at various world leaders before turning his focus to Greenland. "So they [Denmark] have a choice. You can say yes, and we will be very appreciative. Or you can say no, and we will remember," said Trump.

Toward the end of the speech, Trump began making unfounded claims about the status of various U.S. cities and states, even going so far as to suggest Minnesota isn't grateful for what he's done for it. "We're gonna help the people of California," said Trump. "I know Gavin was here. I used to get along so great with Gavin when I was president." Trump said if he were the governor of a democratic state, he would call Trump to ask for help, suggesting Newsom should do the same.