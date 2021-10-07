Vanessa Barcelo Is Hoping that 'Baking Impossible' Will Allow Her to Reclaim Her Own Story

Vanessa's One Love Cakes Instagram is filled with some pretty impressive creations. From a hilarious roll of toilet paper cake to adorable masterpieces for any child's party, it's clear Vanessa is talented. Apparently, Netflix agreed because they reached out to her via Instagram, but she was terrified her past would come back to haunt her. In an interview with The Miami Herald , she said, “I thought they were going to raise red flags because of everything that comes up when you pull up my name."

The producers seemed unbothered by her brief run-in with the law because they selected her to participate in the show. They flew her to Southern California, where Vanessa spent over a month filming. Sadly COVID-19 prevented her from living it up, but all in all, she felt "it was a great experience."

Baking Impossible is currently streaming on Netflix.