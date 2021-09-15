Your favorite amateur baking competition is back! Season 6 of Nailed It! has officially dropped on Netflix, and this season is packed with even more hot mess creations.

Along with some barely edible pastries that judges Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres are brave enough to taste, Nailed It! also has a whole new slew of guest judges bringing colorful commentary to the show.

Plus, there is even a surprise celebrity contestant who competes for his chance at the $10,000 grand prize. Keep reading for a look at all the famous faces on Season 6 of Nailed It!