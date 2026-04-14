The Reason for 'Watson's Cancelation Is Quite Elementary — And Unfortunate "I’m hurt. Every time I like a show." By Ivy Griffith Published April 14 2026, 4:17 p.m. ET Source: CBS

We have bad news for fans of the CBS medical drama Watson. The series, which ran for two seasons and amassed an impressive fandom, was not renewed for a third season. Watson, starring Morris Chestnut, Eve Harlow, and Peter Mark Kendall, got the axe when CBS decided what it would be renewing for the 2026-2027 season.

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A modernized take on the classic Sherlock Holmes story, Watson takes viewers through modern-day Pittsburgh as Dr. John Watson solves medical mysteries while confronting his own past and the ghosts that haunt him. Here's what we know about why the series was canceled despite a robust fandom.

Source: CBS

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Why was 'Watson' canceled?

For Watson, there's nothing as satisfying as chasing that high of solving a medical mystery. Like a less-problematic Dr. House, Watson dives fearlessly into some of the most baffling cases, hoping to bring people resolution and healing. And, unfortunately, our time watching him work elementary magic is over.

When CBS finalized its 2026-2027 line-up in late March, it had to make some difficult choices. According to Deadline, the renewed series include comedies George & Mandy’s First Marriage and Ghosts, along with dramas Boston Blue, Elsbeth, FBI, Fire Country, Marshals, Matlock, NCIS, NCIS: Origins, NCIS: Sydney, Sheriff Country, Tracker, and CIA. New series picked up include Robert and Michelle King’s Cupertino and Einstein. According to the outlet, Watson saw its viewership dip after a promising mid-season premiere during the 2025-2026 season.

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Rochelle Aytes, who stars as Dr. Mary Morstan, posted to Instagram after the news broke. In a since-deleted Instagram reel, she wrote, “I am saddened by the news of our cancellation, but we still have a handful of entertaining episodes for you!” (via TV Insider). In the end, it just comes down to a money game. Watson wasn't on the way up for viewers, so it's on the way out now.

Source: CBS

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When is the last episode of 'Watson'?

And fans are pretty sad about the news. On TikTok, multiple users shared their thoughts about the show's cancellation, noting that they finally had a series they enjoyed, and now it's gone. One user wrote, "I’m hurt. Every time I like a show."

Others had a viscerally emotional reaction, with one writing, "This broke me nobody talk to me today," and another adding, "WATSON😱 that just hurt my feelings." Most users noted that they enjoyed it, and were heartbroken by news of the show's non-renewal, but noted that they were "not surprised." Others loved Morris's Watson, but weren't enamored of his team of fellow doctors, calling the writing for them "boring."

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If you're among those devastated, take a deep breath. The series still has to finish its 2025-2026 season, which means there are a few more weeks of episodes. The final episode of Watson will air on May 3, 2026.