Why Was Ye Banned From the U.K.? Here's What We Know The three-day Wireless Festival was canceled as a result of the ban. By Niko Mann Published April 7 2026, 1:58 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The musician now known as Ye, aka Kanye West, was banned from the United Kingdom amid his scheduled performance at the Wireless Festival this summer. Ye was scheduled to perform at the three-day festival in July 2026, but the entire event was canceled as a result of the U.K. ban, and people want to know why the "So Amazing" artist was banned in the first place.

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The Wireless Festival was scheduled for July 10,11, and 12 at the open-air festival in London's Finsbury Park. The controversial recording artist is as well-known for his public rants and stunts as he is for his music, but why is the U.K. banning him from entering the country?

Source: Mega

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Here's why Ye was banned from the U.K.

According to the BBC, the Home Office told the outlet that Ye applied for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to travel to the U.K., but it was being refused because "his presence would not be conducive to the public good." The ETA refusal stems from Ye's multiple anti-Semitic comments. The musician has been open about his struggle with mental illness and is reportedly bipolar, per NPR. After he went on a rant about Jewish people and Adolf Hitler on X during a manic episode, he later apologized.

Ye made the posts in Feb. 2025, and he wrote things on X such as "I love Hitler" and "I'm a Nazi," according to NBC News. The 21-time Grammy winner also wrote, “I’m never apologizing for my Jewish comments. I can say whatever the f--k I wanna say forever. Where’s my f--king apology for freezing my accounts?"

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The recording artist also wrote, “I don’t even know what the f--k anti-Semitic means. It’s just some bulls--t Jewish people made up to protect their bulls--t.” Ye later apologized for the racist comments with a full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal. The musician noted that he'd been on a four-month manic episode when he made the remarks.

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"I lost touch with reality," he wrote. "Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret. Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst. You endured fear, confusion, humiliation, and the exhaustion of trying to love someone who was, at times, unrecognizable. Looking back, I became detached from my true self."

KANYE ISSUES STATEMENT ON WIRELESS 🚨



"My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace and love through my music" pic.twitter.com/Z5aLa3AGH9 — UK Rap Daily (@UKRapDaily) April 7, 2026

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"In that fractured state, I gravitated toward the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika, and even sold t-shirts bearing it," he continued, adding that bipolar episodes can "lead to poor judgment and reckless behavior." "I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state," he added, "And am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did, though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people."