Why Did Lady Gaga Cancel Her Show? What She Said About the Last-Minute Change Lady Gaga called off a Montreal concert at the last minute, and her own explanation made clear it was not a decision she wanted to make. By Amy Coleman Published April 7 2026, 10:57 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

"Abracadabra" singer Lady Gaga's fans showed up expecting one more night of Mayhem Ball in Montreal, but the concert did not go ahead as planned. Instead, the singer shared a last-minute update that left a lot of people asking the same thing. Why did Lady Gaga cancel her show?

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The short answer is health. The longer answer is that Gaga said she had been trying to push through a respiratory infection, only for it to worsen enough that her doctor advised her not to perform on April 6, 2026. Here's what we know.

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Why did Lady Gaga cancel her show in Montreal? She said her respiratory infection got worse.

Gaga announced on Instagram Stories that she was canceling her third and final Bell Centre show in Montreal after “fighting a respiratory infection for the past few days” and doing “everything I can to rest and recover,” but said, “it’s gotten worse.” She also explained that her doctor “has strongly advised me not to perform today” and added, “I don’t think I could give you the quality of a performance today that you deserve.”

If there was any doubt about how she felt, Gaga’s own words cleared that up fast. “I know how deeply disappointing this is, and I truly could not feel worse about letting you down.” She also said that being in Montreal and performing prior had been “magical and deeply meaningful,” then added, “To everyone who was coming tonight, I’m absolutely heartbroken and so sorry.”

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Lady Gaga has canceled her final scheduled show at Montreal’s Bell Centre due to a respiratory infection.



“Hi everyone, I’m so sorry to share that I’m unable to perform tonight and have to cancel the show,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I’ve been fighting a respiratory… pic.twitter.com/uTMNYEJzxS — Deadline (@DEADLINE) April 7, 2026 Source: @DEADLINE

The canceled show came near the end of Gaga’s Mayhem Ball run.

The Montreal date was not some random stop in the middle of a giant tour calendar. People reported that Gaga had already completed two earlier Montreal shows before canceling the third, and that only three Mayhem Ball dates remained after Canada, including two in Saint Paul, Minn., and one at Madison Square Garden on April 13, 2026.

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The same report noted that the 2026 North American dates were part of an expanded run after Gaga added more cities in September 2025. She had said she wanted to play arenas because they gave her more control over the theatrical details of the show, which is very on-brand for someone who has never exactly done “casual.”

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This was not the first time a health issue disrupted Gaga’s tour plans.

According to People, Gaga had previously rescheduled other dates on the tour, including a Miami show that had been moved after a cancellation tied to vocal strain. That detail adds context because it shows how physically demanding touring has been, even for an artist known for going all in. That does not make the Montreal cancellation less disappointing, but it does make it easier to understand why she pulled back when her doctor told her not to perform.