Patient's Wife Grabs Phone From Him, Accuses Doctor's Office Worker of Being Side Chick "She is probably interrogating Alexa right now." By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 1 2024, Published 3:58 p.m. ET

A work-from-home employee for a doctor's office recorded a phone call she had with a male patient that was quickly interrupted by his wife, who hopped on the line with an aggressive tone, asking just who she was. As their conversation progressed it appeared that the man's significant other was convinced the employee was his side chick calling him under false pretenses.

Shar (@locd_shar) recorded the call and uploaded it to her TikTok account where it accrued over 2.7 million views some 11,200 comments from folks who couldn't believe the drama that unfolded during the course of their call.

"This one had me stumbling over my words," Shar writes in a text overlay of the video where she explains to the person on the other line that she's calling from the client-in-question's doctor's office. "Wife ask Who TF am I?? Accused of calling as a side chick & a lying B----," she adds in her text overlay, hinting at the drama that's about to unfold throughout the six-minute-and-53-second video.

Shar write, "Wife takes over call mid-conversation," then adds, "She's not on his HIPAA," followed by an eyeroll emoji. At the onset of the video that Shar records, things seem about as mundane as they could be — just another call being made by a customer service rep to a client on the other end of the line.

However, around 28 seconds in, it seems like someone else answers the phone, and Shar acknowledges her as she looks around, seemingly confused. She then makes a face and says, "I'm calling from a doctor's office." "I'm calling your husband from a doctor's office, ma'am."

"No ma'am he has an appointment with us so I'm calling him from his doctor's office," she says, covering herself with a shawl as she adjusts herself in her seat. The woman on the other line must've said something accusatory to the TikToker, as Shar begins to explain to the woman on the other end of the phone that she was caught off guard after hearing her scream in the background asking who is on the other line before demanding to get on to speak with her.

Source: TikTok | @locd_shar

Shar explains that she's calling from his doctor's office because she has questions with regards to his "insurance." She goes on to tell the woman that she doesn't mind divulging any of his medical information to her, but that she just needs to check his HIPAA agreement to see if she's on their first.

The woman tells her that she's his wife, and Shar acknowledges this but that she needs to "verify" whether or not she has "permission to speak" with her as per her husband's HIPAA. Again, the client's wife seems to have said something that didn't sit right with the TikToker. Shar adjusts in her seat and informs the woman that she isn't "refusing to speak" with her, but that she just needs her first name to verify if she's permitted to discuss his medical information with her.

Shar explains again that she's not "another female" but someone who is calling "from a doctor's office." The TikToker informs the wife that there isn't anyone else listed on the patient's HIPAA, so he'll need to be put back on the phone or she'll have to "disconnect [the] call."

Source: TikTok | @locd_shar

It seems that the woman was still trying to hear more information about her husband's health, but Shar repeats, again, that there isn't anyone else listed on his HIPAA form. "Well, if he didn't fill the paperwork out..." she tells the man's wife before getting into further details about the form itself, where Shar assures his wife that the form was indeed signed by the patient.

"As stated, I work remote ... I'm not physically in the office ... whoever filled out his paperwork, signed, there's no one listed on the HIPAA form so I can't speak with you. So, respectfully, if I can't continue the call with the patient then I'm gonna have to disconnect the call," she says, then begins to listen to the patient's wife and starts shaking her head.

"Ma'am I'm not concocting up a story of any kind, I'm calling from a doctor's office. I can't speak with you. I can't speak with you, ma'am," Shar says before typing on her computer's keyboard, still talking with the woman on the other line.

Source: TikTok | @locd_shar

"OK, I'm gonna disconnect — " she says, but something stops her from doing so as her right hand hovers near hear headset. She takes the headset off and then speaks into the camera, stating that the customer called her "a lying b----."

She shrugs and then continues typing away. She removes her glasses from the top of her head and then begins to massage the front of her face, making a half wince/smirk into the camera as she makes an anguished noise expressing how she felt about the interaction she just had.

"This has been the week of the wives and the moms," she says into the camera, shaking her head again before ultimately stopping the clip. One person who saw the video saw it as an indication of the type of relationship that they never want to be in: "I never wanna be in a relationship where I’m this insecure."

Source: TikTok | @locd_shar

Others were just impressed with the professionalism that Shar displayed in her video, with one person writing: "If your call is audited, I hope they use this as a training call. Outstanding. The level of patience is above and beyond," they penned.