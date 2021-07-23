Fans Think Crosshair Will Rejoin His Squad in the 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Finale

One of the many new Star Wars shows available on Disney Plus, Star Wars: The Bad Batch , is set during the aftermath of the Clone Wars. This animated series features several characters from the previous animated television show The Clone Wars and plenty of new characters, but there's one in particular fans are eager to see.

Mercenary and resident sharpshooter Crosshair was forced to betray his friends, but will he rejoin the group? Read on for everything we know.

So, will Crosshair rejoin the Bad Batch?

In the first episode of The Bad Batch, it is revealed that Crosshair is the only clone who is still susceptible to the inhibitor chip all Clone Troopers have embedded inside them. The rest of the Batch are considered defective, and as such, don't feel compelled to obey the Empire's orders when they are instructed to turn on the Jedi.

The Batch is instructed by evil Admiral Tarkin to eliminate a group of fugitives, but they refuse to comply and are temporarily arrested for treason. Crosshair, however, is still under the influence of his inhibitor chip and receives a tech upgrade that manipulates him against the rest of his team. He becomes one of the series's antagonists, but he could potentially be freed from the Empire's clutches.

A friend of the Batch, Captain Rex, reveals a way to entirely remove their inhibitor chips, preventing them from ever becoming pawns of the Empire. Now that the show has established a way to thwart the Empire's influence, perhaps this will become the solution used on Crosshair — as long as the Batch can find and subdue him to remove the chip.

At the end of Episode 8, Vice Admiral Rampart has permitted Crosshair to hunt down the Bad Batch in full. The Batch recently helped former Jedi informant Cid regain her lair and a stolen shipment of spices at the cost of losing their protectee, Omega, a young female clone.

With Crosshair's notable absence in the episode, it would make sense to see him again in the finale. In Episode 3, Crosshair showed signs of being troubled by the loss of his team, so he might not be entirely irredeemable. First, he must be freed from the Empire's clutches.

Fans have theorized that Crosshair will eventually rejoin the Bad Batch, but only after his inhibitor chip is removed like the others. The road to getting his chip removed might be more perilous now that he must hunt down the people who can help him. Some fans theorize that if the damage to his eye from Episode 8 becomes permanent, Crosshair could be discarded by the Empire, which could lead to his redemption.

