Will Delilah Leave Tranquillum House? 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Viewers Believe She's Ready to Jump Ship

The intrigue surrounding Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers comes from its perfectly crafted concept: A crew of nine strangers comes together to face their demons at a wellness retreat, Tranquillum House . The Hulu original is based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty .

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Nine Perfect Strangers novel .

So, will Delilah leave Tranquillum House behind? Read on to get some insight.

Masha Dmitrichenko ( Nicole Kidman ) leads the charge and executes various unconventional practices that, at first, give many of the guests pause. Delilah (Tiffany Boone), Masha’s staff member, has also raised concerns about her methods. And after a life-changing incident in Episode 6, fans believe that Delilah may be ready to jump ship.

Many fans believe that Delilah will leave Tranquillum House following Masha's decision to use psychotropic drugs to help the Marconi family.

If you’ve been keeping up with Nine Perfect Strangers, then you know that Episode 6 reveals the heart of Masha’s plan. In the episode, the strangers decide to try a new drug that Masha explains will help them. And in no time, things begin to take an interesting turn.

Zoe (Grace Van Patten) previously had hallucinations of her dead twin brother Zach (Hal Cumpston). And after trying the new drug, Zoe, and her parents, Napoleon and Heather (Michael Shannon and Asher Keddie), also experience hallucinations of Zach. As for Heather, she ends up having an eye-opening conversation with Zach.

During Heather’s discussion with Zach, a memory of Zach’s asthma medication — which lists “suicidal ideation” as a side effect — comes back to her. Unfortunately, this knowledge that she had seemingly been suppressing causes Heather to blame herself for Zach’s death and leads to a complete breakdown in front of Napoleon and Zoe.

Despite the new events that have transpired, Masha tells the Marconi family that she can help them. Masha explains that she can use psychotropic drugs to create an alternate reality that will allow the Marconi family to be with Zach. The family seems to be on board after Masha's persuasive speech, but an eavesdropping Delilah listens and quickly leaves in anger.

Delilah meets up with Yao (Manny Jacinto) to explain Masha’s plans and her disapproval. “Heather just had a full psychotic episode. They are in no position to make that decision,” Delilah says to Yao. “Set aside the legal exposure, you saw what happened last time. It won’t work."

Delilah also brought up her belief that Conley is stalking Masha. And since this treatment plan was the cause of the legal battle with Conley, Delilah wants to leave. “I don’t want to be complicit in this, and I don’t want you to be complicit in this,” Delilah says to Yao. "We need to get out of here.”

