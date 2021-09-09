Will Delilah Leave Tranquillum House? 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Viewers Believe She's Ready to Jump Ship

Will Delilah Leave Tranquillum House? 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Viewers Believe She's Ready to Jump ShipBy Tatayana Yomary
Sep. 9 2021, Published 4:25 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Nine Perfect Strangers novel.
The intrigue surrounding Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers comes from its perfectly crafted concept: A crew of nine strangers comes together to face their demons at a wellness retreat, Tranquillum House. The Hulu original is based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty.
Masha Dmitrichenko (Nicole Kidman) leads the charge and executes various unconventional practices that, at first, give many of the guests pause. Delilah (Tiffany Boone), Masha’s staff member, has also raised concerns about her methods. And after a life-changing incident in Episode 6, fans believe that Delilah may be ready to jump ship.
So, will Delilah leave Tranquillum House behind? Read on to get some insight.
Many fans believe that Delilah will leave Tranquillum House following Masha's decision to use psychotropic drugs to help the Marconi family.
If you’ve been keeping up with Nine Perfect Strangers, then you know that Episode 6 reveals the heart of Masha’s plan. In the episode, the strangers decide to try a new drug that Masha explains will help them. And in no time, things begin to take an interesting turn.
Zoe (Grace Van Patten) previously had hallucinations of her dead twin brother Zach (Hal Cumpston). And after trying the new drug, Zoe, and her parents, Napoleon and Heather (Michael Shannon and Asher Keddie), also experience hallucinations of Zach. As for Heather, she ends up having an eye-opening conversation with Zach.
During Heather’s discussion with Zach, a memory of Zach’s asthma medication — which lists “suicidal ideation” as a side effect — comes back to her. Unfortunately, this knowledge that she had seemingly been suppressing causes Heather to blame herself for Zach’s death and leads to a complete breakdown in front of Napoleon and Zoe.
Despite the new events that have transpired, Masha tells the Marconi family that she can help them. Masha explains that she can use psychotropic drugs to create an alternate reality that will allow the Marconi family to be with Zach. The family seems to be on board after Masha's persuasive speech, but an eavesdropping Delilah listens and quickly leaves in anger.
Delilah meets up with Yao (Manny Jacinto) to explain Masha’s plans and her disapproval.
“Heather just had a full psychotic episode. They are in no position to make that decision,” Delilah says to Yao. “Set aside the legal exposure, you saw what happened last time. It won’t work."
Delilah also brought up her belief that Conley is stalking Masha. And since this treatment plan was the cause of the legal battle with Conley, Delilah wants to leave.
“I don’t want to be complicit in this, and I don’t want you to be complicit in this,” Delilah says to Yao. "We need to get out of here.”
Masha wants to help The Marconis because she also lost a child.
Although Masha’s protocol is questionable, it appears that her heart is in the right place. In the episode, a flashback to Masha’s former life reveals that she was a parent.
In the flashback, Masha witnesses her daughter being killed by an oncoming car. So, viewers were finally able to see why she’s so passionate about helping the Marconi family.
However, since Masha is known to keep a secret or two from her staff, there is no telling if Delilah or anybody else is aware of the death of her daughter.
While it’s clear that Masha’s reasoning for helping the Marconis is personal, that doesn’t mean it’s the right course of action. So it wouldn't be surprising if Delilah indeed does leave Tranquillum House.
If you’ve read the book, then you know that Delilah was successful in her escape. However, the series may change that plotline.
The Nine Perfect Strangers trailer does show Delilah appearing to flee Tranquillum House in a truck. So, only time will tell if Delilah actually leaves the retreat and everyone else behind.