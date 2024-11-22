Home > Television > Reality TV > The Golden Bachelorette 'The Golden Bachelorette' Star Joan Vassos Is Open to Having a Televised Wedding While she initially envisioned a small ceremony with just close friends and family, Joan is now warming up to the idea of a televised wedding. By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 22 2024, 12:48 p.m. ET Source: ABC

The inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette comes to a happy end as Joan Vassos gets engaged to Kansas-based insurance executive Chock Chapple. Since then, they've been living their best lives, proudly sharing their love with the world and soaking up every minute of it!

Now, as Joan and Chock gear up to step away from the spotlight, one burning question still lingers on fans' minds: Will these lovebirds have a televised wedding? Here's what they've said about their wedding plans!

So, will Joan Vassos have a televised wedding?

Following the Golden Bachelorette finale, Joan sat down with People and opened up about the possibility of having a televised wedding with her fiancé, Chock Chapple.

"I originally said that I wanted for it to be small with just our friends and family, but as I think a little bit more about it, I somewhat think that maybe we would do a televised wedding," Joan said in a joint interview with Chock. "I feel like everybody that has gone through this whole journey with us, has been with us for the last few months watching this all unfold, it'd be fun for them to see Chapter 2 of us actually starting a life together. They deserve to see the next part of this."

Despite the excitement, the couple isn't in any rush to get married just yet. In fact, Joan and Chock are reveling in their newfound freedom as a couple and enjoying the thrill of stepping out in public together.

"We haven't put a ton of thought [into] the wedding," Joan told the outlet. "We're really looking forward to just being a couple out in the world and being just normal people living life for at least a couple of months, and then we'll start thinking [about the] wedding."

But the good news is that Joan and Chock are looking to tie the knot next year! The private school administrator told Parade that they want to make things official and get married sometime in 2025. "We want to start a life together," Joan sweetly continued. "We're starting a life together whether married or not, but we want to make it official and have our friends and family join in a celebration."

Joan and Chock are getting an apartment in New York City.

If you recall, Joan made it clear from the start that she wasn’t willing to relocate for love. So, even though Joan is based in Maryland and Chock in Kansas, the couple has a plan to travel back and forth between their homes — but they'll also be getting an apartment in New York City!

"We're going to be going back and forth between Kansas to Maryland and to New York," Chock shared with People during a joint interview with Joan. "We'll have a full-time place in New York and whenever we get the opportunity, we're going to be there. We're going to get it figured out this next year."