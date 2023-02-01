Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Source: OSU Following a Rape and Kidnapping Indictment, Will NFL Rookie Josh Sills Be Allowed to Play in the Super Bowl? By Haylee Thorson Feb. 1 2023, Published 5:47 p.m. ET

On Feb. 1, a grand jury indicted Philadelphia Eagles reserve offensive lineman Josh Sills on rape and kidnapping — two first-degree felonies. According to the indictment obtained by People, the charges stem from an alleged 2019 incident in Guernsey, Ohio, wherein Sills "purposely compelled" a woman to "submit by force or threat of force" to non-consensual sexual activity. The NFL rookie also stands accused of kidnapping the victim.

With the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12, you might wonder if Josh Sills will be allowed to play in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. Here is what we know so far.

Will Josh Sills play in Super Bowl LVII?

On Wednesday, the Eagles released a statement to People regarding Sills’ recent indictment. "The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills," the league stated. "We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time." It was later revealed that the 25-year-old NFL rookie was placed on the Commissioner Exempt List.

"Sills may not participate in practices and games or travel with the team while on the Commissioner Exempt List," the league said in a statement. "The matter will be reviewed under the NFL's personal conduct policy." Given the severity and circumstances of his charges, Josh Sills will not be allowed to play in the upcoming Super Bowl.

What is the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt list?

Individuals on the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt list are prohibited from practicing or participating in games, nor can they travel with their team. However, they still receive their full salary as if they were on the active roster. They can also continue receiving treatment and attend meetings at their facility. The Eagles are not at liberty to place reserve offensive lineman Josh Sills on the Commissioner Exempt list.

“The List includes those players who have been declared by the Commissioner to be temporarily exempt from counting within the Active List limit,” the NFL says. “Only the Commissioner has the authority to place a player on the Exempt List; clubs have no such authority, and no exemption, regardless of circumstances, is automatic.”

Does Josh Sills start?

In April, the Eagles signed Josh Sills as an undrafted free agent. This season, the rookie made one appearance in Philadelphia in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals. In the Eagles’ two post-season games, Sills remained inactive. Before entering the NFL in 2022, Sills played football at West Virginia and Oklahoma State.

Josh Sills is scheduled to appear at Guernsey County Common Pleas Court on Feb. 16. at 1 p.m. EST, four days after Super Bowl LVII.