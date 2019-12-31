Will Kemp Steals the Spotlight in Netflix's New Series, 'Spinning Out'

In my 25 years of experience, New Year's Day is often filled with regret, an array of greasy food, and most importantly, a massive hangover. And since binge-watching TV is generally my go-to hangover cure, I'm already starting to map out what shows I'll be starting (and most likely finishing) on Jan. 1, 2020.

And while I still have several series I need to catch up on (The Good Place and You being the most pressing), I already have my eye on Spinning Out, a new binge-worthy Netflix series about ice skating, which stars Hollywood heartbreaker, Will Kemp. So, "who is Will Kemp?" you might be wondering, and if that's the case, here's everything you need to know about the 42-year-old fox. Will Kemp from Spinning Out is definitely the new love of your life.

Source: Getty

Will was a dancer from the start. It should come as no surprise that someone with a dancing background stars in an ice skating drama, right? According to his IMDB page, Will was born into an English family on June 29, 1977, with a sister and brother. His mother signed him up for dance classes at the age of 9, and he picked it up immediately. He worked his way into the Royal Ballet Seniors, and later, the Royal Ballet Upper Class.

He was eventually accepted into Matthew Bourne's dance company, Adventures in Motion, where he was cast into shows like "Swan Lake," "Cinderella," "Spitfire," "The Car Man," and "Play Without Words." He made his way into TV after getting featured in a GAP ad, which led to big-screen roles like the Werewolf in Van Helsing, an FBI trainee in Mindhunters, Jamie in Christmas Past, and now, Mitch, the charming British skating coach in Spinning Out.

Source: Getty

Will is married (sob) with two children. That's right, ladies and gents, I'm devastated to say that Will is already taken. According to All Star Bio, the Hollywood hottie tied the knot with American movie score composer, Gaby Jamieson, at the age of 25 on Dec. 31, 2002. They are happily married, living a relatively quiet life in the U.K.

Together, Gaby and Will have two kids: a daughter named Thalie, and a son named Indigo. While there isn't a ton of information out about Will's two kids, it seems as though they're a very happy family living a prosperous life across the pond. To be honest, they're a gorgeous family and I'm obsessed.

Spinning Out is your new go-to sports drama. I'll be starting out the new year captivated by a world filled with drama and gorgeous ice-skaters, and honestly, I'm OK with that. According to Netflix, the show follows Kat Baker (played by Kaya Scodelario), a skater who is down on her luck. But she's motivated to continue when sexy bad-boy skater, Justin, (played by Evan Roderick) encourages her to keep chasing her skating aspirations, while overcoming family issues and personal demons along the way.