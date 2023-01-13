Home > Entertainment > Music Source: Getty Images Lisa Marie Presley Discussed Being Buried at Graceland — "I’m Sure I’ll End Up There" By Tatayana Yomary Jan. 13 2023, Published 12:43 p.m. ET

In case you’ve been out of the loop, Lisa Marie Presley, the only child to Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died at 54 years old. As fans and supporters worldwide mourn the singer/songwriter, many are wondering about the exact location of Lisa Marie’s final resting place. Lisa's father, Elvis, and her grandparents, grandfather Vernon and great-great-grandmother Minnie Mae Presley, have all been buried on the grounds of Graceland.

That said, social media users are wondering if the family will follow suit and opt for the famed tourist attraction. Here’s everything that we know.



Lisa Marie Presley will reportedly be buried at Graceland, next to her father and son.

The mystery surrounding Lisa Marie’s final resting place has seemingly been solved. According to RadarOnline, it appears that the singer and songwriter gave her family instructions about her burial. Sources informed the outlet that Lisa Marie told her family that she wants to be laid to rest at the Tennessee tourist attraction, Graceland, specifically in the Meditation Garden.

Interestingly, Lisa Marie also joked about being buried there in a 2014 Playboy interview. “I don’t plan on anything. I’m sure I’ll end up there,” Lisa Marie told the outlet via Page Six. “Or I’ll shrink my head and put it in a glass box in the living room,” she jokingly said. “I’ll get more tourists to Graceland that way.”



Although many fans are aware of Lisa Marie’s family matriarchs being buried in the Meditation Garden, some are not aware that it’s also Lisa Marie’s son, Benjamin Keough’s final resting place. Benjamin died by suicide in 2020.

How old was Lisa Marie when Elvis Presley passed away?

The late Lisa Marie has dealt with death ever since she was a pre-teen. Elvis passed away in August 1977 — when Lisa Marie was just 9 years old. From there, Lisa Marie dealt with a slew of family deaths including Vernon’s passing in 1979, Minnie Mae’s death in 1980, along with a few of her aunts.

