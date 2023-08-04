Home > Entertainment Will 'Meg 2' Be On Netflix? Here's What We Know! The sequel to the 2018 smash hit, 'The Meg,' is coming to theaters on August 4. But will 'Meg 2' ever be on Netflix? Here's what we know! By D.M. Aug. 3 2023, Published 9:24 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures

Jason Statham is returning to his role as Jonas Taylor in Meg 2: The Trench, the sequel to the 2018 hit film The Meg. The film releases on August 4, but fans are already wondering when the thriller will hit streaming services like Netflix. In the first film, Jonas and his team travel to Marianas Island to attempt a harrowing rescue. During their quest, the rescue divers encounter a prehistoric shark species called the megalodon.

Now, the team of rescue divers is taking on an even bigger exploration and will be facing off against four megalodons in Meg 2: The Trench. Described as the “ultimate adrenaline rush,” Meg 2 is set to be more action-packed than the first film. Joining Jason in the second installment of the killer shark franchise are Page Kennedy, Wu Jing, Sophia Cai, and Cliff Curtis. While Ben Wheatly will be taking the reins as the film’s director, replacing Jon Turteltaub who directed The Meg.

Ben is already looking forward to creating a third Meg film, telling Games Radar that “there's a lot more to explore” within the Megalodon universe. And while Meg 2: The Trench awaits its theatrical debut, some are waiting to see the film from home.

Will ‘Meg 2: The Trench’ be streaming on Netflix?

Some fans are undoubtedly waiting to watch Meg 2: The Trench from the comfort of their couch, via their favorite streaming application. But some are wondering if the gory film will ever come to Netflix. While it’s likely that the film will be available for streaming following its run in theatres, there’s no indication that Meg 2: The Trench will be exclusive to Netflix.

The original movie premiered in 2018 and is not available on the streaming platform. However, The Meg is currently available to subscribers of HBO Max and is available for rent and purchase on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

How much did it cost to make ‘Meg 2?’

The Meg was a box office success. The film grossed $530 million worldwide, nabbing $45 million during its opening weekend alone, according to Box Office Mojo. However, The Meg received mixed reviews. Despite its impressive stint in theatres, the movie got a 46% on Rotten Tomatoes with a 43% Audience Score. With the success of the first film, it is likely that Meg 2: The Trench has an equal or bigger budget.

Reports suggest that the film has a budget of around $129 million. Director Ben Wheatley opened up about how he tackled the big-budget film, telling Total Film that he wanted “every dollar on screen,” per Slash Film. For fans of the franchise, that means bigger scenes and even scarier man-eating sharks.

