Merge Your 'Overwatch' Accounts Now Before 'Overwatch 2' Drops

Fans of Overwatch only have a couple of months until the game will officially be transitioned over to Overwatch 2, meaning there's a limited amount of time to maximize your current gameplay experience. Thankfully, while Overwatch will no longer exist once the sequel launches, not all of your progress will be lost.

You can now carry your progress into Overwatch 2, letting you keep many of your achievements and items. But will the new game have cross progression support?