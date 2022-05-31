There Are Some Exceptions to Playing Cross Platform on 'Overwatch'

Overwatch is an online first-person hero shooter. A story loosely ties the game together, in which superheroes are outlawed in society but continue working independently of government regulations.

Players are placed into teams and pitted against each other in squad-based combat across various game modes. You can choose from a variety of different heroes and villains and use their unique moves to come out on top. In the past, Overwatch was praised for its colorful cast and accessible gameplay.