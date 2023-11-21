Distractify
Now That Pedro and Chantel Are Done, What Happens to His Visa on 'The Family Chantel'?

With Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett's divorce looming on 'The Family Chantel's final season, the question of deportation is in the air.

Nov. 21 2023, Published 11:23 a.m. ET

  • Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett separate during the final season of The Family Chantel.
  • Pedro is originally from the Dominican Republic.
  • Chantel accused Pedro of infidelity before they split up.
Even before Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett were married on 90 Day Fiancé, their families didn't support their relationship. When they were given their spinoff, The Family Chantel, things continued to be dramatic with their individual families. And now that they're headed for divorce, there are lots of questions surrounding what happens now.

There are rumors of both Pedro and Chantel moving on with other partners, but what about Pedro's citizenship in the United States? Could he be deported once the divorce is finalized or does the K-1 Visa protect him from deportation? Like we said, there are lots of questions swirling about where Pedro and Chantel go from here.

Chantel and Pedro talk to producers on a couch on The Family Chantel
Source: TLC

Will Pedro Jimeno get deported?

If Pedro had committed marriage fraud and it was proven that he married Chantel just to gain a spousal visa to remain in the United States, then there might be a case for his deportation. But as it stands, that doesn't seem likely. And, a lawyer explains to Pedro on The Family Chantel, his soon-to-be ex-wife is legally responsible for him for 10 years after their date of marriage.

The guidelines of the K-1 Visa state that the American person marrying a foreign spouse is also their sponsor upon marriage. This means that, regardless of a separation or even divorce, Chantel is still Pedro's sponsor in the U.S. So technically, Chantel still has to financially support Pedro until he has been in the U.S. for 10 years. They were married in 2016, which means Chantel is Pedro's sponsor until 2026.

Is Pedro and Chantel's divorce finalized?

As of November 2023, it doesn't look like Chantel and Pedro's divorce is final. They separated in April 2022. The following month, Pedro filed for divorce. And, during the filming of the final season of The Family Chantel, they detailed the end of their marriage as fans know it. However, there hasn't been confirmation that their divorce is final yet.

There also doesn't seem to be any hope of Pedro and Chantel ever getting back together, though. To quote a certain T. Swift song, they are never ever getting back together. At least, there's very little chance of that.

On The Family Chantel, we learn that they also didn't sign a prenuptial agreement, and it's clear that the divorce proceedings aren't going to go smoothly for anyone.

Watch The Family Chantel on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.

