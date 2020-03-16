NBC Suspended the Production of Its Major Shows — Is 'The Voice' Among Them?By Leila Kozma
NBC has recently announced that it will suspend the production of some 35 shows due to the coronavirus pandemic. The affected titles include The Kelly Clarkson Show, New Amsterdam, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
Netflix, Warner Bros., and CBS have all taken similar steps, temporarily putting to halt series like Stranger Things, Young Sheldon, and FBI. How do these changes impact the production of The Voice? Will the show be postponed?
So, is the production of 'The Voice' about to get postponed?
NBC has yet to issue a press statement outlining the future of the popular talent show. As it stands, the production will go ahead, and viewers can safely expect new episodes to air every Monday in accordance with the original schedule.
Fans have every reason to fear the future of the hit talent show, as all of the coaches faced setbacks relating to the COVID-19 global health crisis in the past few days. Take, for instance, Blake Shelton, who canceled the last leg of his Friends and Heroes 2020 tour. According to Michigan Live, the remaining five performances will be rescheduled for the spring of 2021.
Likewise, Kelly Clarkson has postponed Invincible, a 16 show-series residency intended to start on April 1 at Las Vegas' Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. As a recently published article by Fox reveals, the new premiere will take place on July 19.
Joining her is Nick Jonas, who took it to Twitter to announce on behalf of the Jonas Brothers that their residency at Las Vegas' Park Theater would be put to halt until further notice.
"We are so sad to disappoint you guys, but it's important for everyone to do what we can to keep everyone healthy," he wrote in an emotionally charged post.
As it stands, John Legend's Big Love 2020 tour taking place across select locations in the U.S. and Canada will go ahead as previously planned. The first concert will be held in Dallas, Tex., according to Billboard.
The Australian version of 'The Voice' was temporarily postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, not every The Voice production crew was this fortunate. The Australian version of the program was shut down for at least 14 days on March 15, reveals a new article published by Nine.
The show was put on hold in accord with a new government regulation imposing a two-week-long quarantine on every international traveler arriving to the country. Two of the coaches, Kelly Rowland and Guy Sebastian, and the host, Renee Bargh, were residing abroad at the time the regulation was put in force.
"The filming of The Voice has been temporarily postponed in the wake of the coronavirus and new government protocols," a spokesperson told Nine.
"The show is still currently on track to begin airing in its originally planned time frame, which will be announced in the coming months," they added.
Catch new episodes of The Voice every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
More from Distractify:
Kelly Clarkson's Chair Malfunction Isn't the First on 'The Voice'
Who Is Michaela From 'I Am Jazz'? Jazz's Friend Was a Contestant on 'The Voice'
Fans of 'The Voice' Seem to Hate This One Aspect of the Blind Auditions