‘The Conners’ Season 3 Will “Absolutely” Include a Coronavirus Plotline

Although we’re still waiting on official word of The Conners Season 3, the showrunners have already confirmed that there will be episodes surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic. “We’ll absolutely be dealing with it,” executive producer Bruce Helford said.

“We’re a show that reflects reality, so we’re obligated [to address it]. I would think somebody in the family would be taking the jobs no one else wants, [like] working in grocery stores. They’d be taking jobs that put them at risk because they need the money, like most of blue-collar America.”

If you were planning on escaping the harshness of reality in The Conners’ (eventual) Season 3, you can cancel those plans. But at least there will most likely be new episodes to watch, right?