Michael B. Jordan Is Already Hinting at Another 'Creed' Movie By Sam Bramlett Mar. 3 2023, Published 6:46 p.m. ET

It's hard to believe we are already on the third installment of the Creed franchise. Creed III follows Adonis "Donny" Creed (Michael B. Jordan) as he is dragged out of retirement to fight his old friend and boxing prodigy Damien Anderson (played by Jonathan Majors).

Just like the original Creed parallels Rocky in the way Donny loses the title but fights bravely, fans are already predicting that Creed IV will cast Donny as a man struggling against the inevitable march of time, just like Rocky IV.

But wait, will there be a 'Creed 4?' (Warning: 'Creed III' Spoilers ahead):

If the ending of Creed III is enough to go by, there is a huge probability that there will be a fourth Creed movie. The film ends with Donny beating Damien in the match dubbed "The Battle of Los Angeles." However, following the fight, both Donny and Damien forgive each other, with Donny telling Damien, "You know where to find me if you need to." Could a rematch be in the future?

It also ends with Donny teaching his daughter Amara some boxing skills, prompting many to believe Creed 4 could spotlight her as an up-and-coming boxer with her famous boxer dad in her corner. We can only hope!

What are Michael B. Jordan's plans for the 'Creed' franchise?

Michael is excited to expand on Creed's character after rounding out his backstory in Creed III and giving the fans a look at how Donnie grew up. Now that the character is growing older, he knows his fights will become more difficult. "That underdog spirit, I think, connects with the underdog in all of us," Michael told HOT 97, "I think what we love about these movies so much is that we see somebody who's going through hardships, that's able to rise from the ashes and reach the mountaintop, and we connect with that."

Michael confirmed in an interview with Deadline that he is looking forward to expanding the world of Creed and expects to create more sequels and spinoffs. "Building the Creed universe is something that I’m really excited about," he said, according to the outlet. "Every day I tried to show up and I wanted to impress them. I wanted to let them know that I wasn’t doing it just to do the job. And finding the truth within the Creed family was really, really important to us."