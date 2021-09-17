'Nightbooks' Has the Potential to Continue With a Sequel — Will It Happen?

Some of the best TV shows and movies are based on books and Netflix is finally seeming to get that. When Nightbooks premiered on the streaming platform in September 2021, it was met with tons of praise from viewers and critics alike. And now, they all want to know: Will there be a Nightbooks 2?

The movie is based on a book of the same name. And while it's technically a kids' book, there are elements of horror in both the book and its on-screen adaptation . But it's not so scary that kids of varying school ages can't enjoy it properly. The positive response alone should garner favor with Netflix. At least, that's what fans hope.

Will there be a 'Nightbooks 2'?

The movie follows two kids, one of whom is scary story–obsessed Alex, who is stuck in a horrific fairytale at the mercy of an evil witch. In order to survive, Alex has to write new stories for the witch every night. Honestly, the movie could have also worked as a TV show. Think American Horror Story, but for kids, or a series a little more gruesome than Goosebumps.

Right now, there's no official word from Netflix if there will be a Nightbooks 2. There is, however, hope. Because social media is abuzz with positive affirmations regarding Nightbooks, it would make sense for Netflix to green-light a sequel as soon as possible. Plus, Nightbooks director David Yarovesky told Decider he's down for another movie.

@Netflix's #Nightbooks is a move that I wish existed when I was a little kid. I can't say too much without getting into spoilers but it's so much fun! I really hope we get a sequel... or two. — kirsten (@kirstanneiam) September 16, 2021

"I mean, I love this universe," he said. "I love the characters. If I was lucky enough to be able to make more of these, I would of course happily make more of them." He also said, "I think that there's a lot more story in this universe, and I think that this story could be the start of so much more."