'Nightbooks' Has the Potential to Continue With a Sequel — Will It Happen?By Chrissy Bobic
Sep. 17 2021, Published 1:37 p.m. ET
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Nightbooks.
Some of the best TV shows and movies are based on books and Netflix is finally seeming to get that. When Nightbooks premiered on the streaming platform in September 2021, it was met with tons of praise from viewers and critics alike. And now, they all want to know: Will there be a Nightbooks 2?
The movie is based on a book of the same name. And while it's technically a kids' book, there are elements of horror in both the book and its on-screen adaptation. But it's not so scary that kids of varying school ages can't enjoy it properly. The positive response alone should garner favor with Netflix. At least, that's what fans hope.
Will there be a 'Nightbooks 2'?
The movie follows two kids, one of whom is scary story–obsessed Alex, who is stuck in a horrific fairytale at the mercy of an evil witch. In order to survive, Alex has to write new stories for the witch every night.
Honestly, the movie could have also worked as a TV show. Think American Horror Story, but for kids, or a series a little more gruesome than Goosebumps.
Right now, there's no official word from Netflix if there will be a Nightbooks 2. There is, however, hope. Because social media is abuzz with positive affirmations regarding Nightbooks, it would make sense for Netflix to green-light a sequel as soon as possible.
Plus, Nightbooks director David Yarovesky told Decider he's down for another movie.
"I mean, I love this universe," he said. "I love the characters. If I was lucky enough to be able to make more of these, I would of course happily make more of them."
He also said, "I think that there's a lot more story in this universe, and I think that this story could be the start of so much more."
A 'Nightbooks' sequel is totally possible.
As David pointed out, there's an entire universe within the Nightbooks novel. Because of that, there are plenty of directions the sequel could take if there is a Nightbooks 2 in the future.
The first (and, so far, only) movie ends with a scene that makes it seem like the witch is still alive. Another movie could explore what she does with another set of kids as her victims.
Alex could alternately return to write more stories. As it stands, Nightbooks is a legit horror movie that kids can enjoy whether they're 10 or 15 years old, and that's a pretty big feat.
Right now, the possibilities are there. Netflix just needs to jump on it... soon.
Nightbooks is now streaming on Netflix.